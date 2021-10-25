2022 MV Agusta Superveloce Ago Special Edition Announced

Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta has unveiled a special edition sportsbike, called the MV Agusta Superveloce Ago to honour the racing successes of Giacomo Agostini. The former MV Agusta factory racer won 15 world championships across his career, as well as 311 individual grand prix victories. MV Agusta has previously also celebrated Giacomo Agostini's wins, having in the past released the MV Agusta F4 Ago and the MV Agusta F3 Ago. To create the special edition model, MV Agusta has taken the Superveloce and added fancy components, including top-spec suspension, new steering damper and triple clamp.

Giacomo Agostini with the special edition MV Agusta Superveloce Ago

Visually, the bodywork has been given a thorough makeover and features handcrafter carbon fibre. From the tip of the bike to the tail, MV Agusta has used carbon fibre to make the mudguard support, side fairing, mudguard, tail unit, underseat cover, chainguard and swingarm protector. Suspension is now top-spec Ohlins kit, with fully adjustable 43 mm MIX forks up front and a TTX 36 monoshock at the rear.

The MV Agusta Superveloce Ago with one of Agostiini's classic racing machines

To celebrate every single one of Giacomo Agostini's race victories, MV Agusta has hand-crafted 311 units of the Superveloce Ago. The first 15 of these special edition bikes are dedicated to the 15 world titles, and each bike will come with an exclusive plate, with unique graphics carrying both the trophy and year of the world title won by Agostini. The 798 cc, three-cylinder engine maintains its same technical features, with 147 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 88 Nm of peak torque at 10,100 rpm.

Giacomo Agostini riding the MV Agusta Superveloce Ago

A special Racing Kit also adds a unique Arrow 3-exit exhaust system (homologated for road use) which is recognisable by two silencers on the right side, and one on the left. The triple exit right-side silencer is fitted as standard. The bike also features a pair of icon red handle grips, just like the ones used by Agostini, and the carbon fibre seat cowl is fitted with with an Alcantara pad. An exclusive bike cover, as well as a certificate guaranteeing the authenticity of the limited edition series is also included.