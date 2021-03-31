carandbike logo
search

2022 Nissan Patrol Nismo Unveiled

The Nissan Patrol Nismo looks more aggressive than the standard model courtesy of beefier body kits and an array of red accents both on the inside and outside the car.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Nissan Patrol Nismo has an unmatched road presence! expand View Photos
The Nissan Patrol Nismo has an unmatched road presence!

Highlights

  • The Nissan Patrol Nismo looks quite aggressive than the standard model.
  • It gets a stonking 5.6-litre, V8 motor under its hood.
  • The cabin has been spruced up as well to match the exterior updates.

The Nissan Patrol facelift made its global debut in September 2019 and almost 18 month later the Japanese carmaker unveiled the hotter Nismo version of the SUV. The Nissan Patrol Nismo looks quite more aggressive than the standard model courtesy beefier body kits and an array of red accents both on the inside and outside the car. It also stands quite tall on 22-inch wheels and sports sharp LED for lights that builds up on its imposing looks. Then, Nissan has also updated the honeycomb grille with the Nismo badge.

Also Read: Nissan Announces Long Term Commitment To Formula E Championship

4vv99fdg

The Nissan Patrol Nismo gets a 5.6-litre V8 motor under its hood.

Under the hood, the Nissan Patrol Nismo gets a 5.6-litre, naturally-aspirated, V8 motor that churns out 422 bhp and 560 Nm of peak torque while it is mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. To give you an idea, the update makes it 28 hp more powerful than the standard V8 Patrol while the torque output remains the same. Nismo has also updated the suspension with a Bilstein setup for maintaining its agility around bends and sharper cornering.

Also Read: Nissan Rolls Out Benefits Of ₹ 95,000 On The Kicks SUV This March

tutqddkg

The cabin has been spruced up as well to match the bold, aggressive design update.

0 Comments

On the inside, Nissan's facelift for the Nismo-tuned Patrol has the same two-screen setup introduced on the regular model. Nissan has spruced up the cabin with a red and black theme, carbon fiber accents, and Alcantara upholstery and it also s[ports a 13-speaker Bose sound system while you also get both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration along with a lot of safety tech and driver aids. The SUV is already on sale in the Middle East where it's positioned above the regular 272 bhp V6 and 396 bhp V8 iterations. That said, we are not expecting it to go on sale in India anytime soon.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Nissan Cars

x
2021 Honda CB650R, CBR650R Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.67 Lakh
2021 Honda CB650R, CBR650R Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.67 Lakh
MG Motor India Reveals Interior Teaser Images Of Cyberster EV Concept
MG Motor India Reveals Interior Teaser Images Of Cyberster EV Concept
New-Generation KTM RC 390 Spotted Testing In India Ahead Of Launch This Year
New-Generation KTM RC 390 Spotted Testing In India Ahead Of Launch This Year
Volkswagen Taigun Compact SUV Revealed; Specs And Launch Details Out
Volkswagen Taigun Compact SUV Revealed; Specs And Launch Details Out
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities