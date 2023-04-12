  • Home
  • News
  • Bollywood Actor Salman Khan Brings Home Bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV

Bollywood Actor Salman Khan Brings Home Bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV

Salman Khan was spotted in his new ride at the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.
authorBy Mihir Barve
12-Apr-23 02:45 PM IST
1 Salman Khan Nissan Patrol.jpeg
Highlights
  • Salman Khan upgraded to the armoured Nissan Patrol from a bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser LC200
  • His newest ride seems to be a private import, since Nissan doesn’t retail the Patrol in India.
  • It is powered by a 5.6-litre V8 petrol engine which dishes out 400 bhp & 560 Nm torque.

Bollywood superstar actor Salman Khan has reportedly brought home a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. Salman Khan was spotted in his newest SUV at the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. The actor arrived in his bulletproof SUV along with his personal security and a police escort.

Image source: Autoluxuryindia

 

Salman Khan upgraded to the armoured Nissan Patrol from his Toyota Land Cruiser LC200, which was also bulletproof. The actor initially started using the bulletproof Toyota SUV last year after receiving death threats. His new SUV though is quite a luxurious one and seems to be a private import since Nissan doesn’t retail the Patrol in India anymore. The SUV though is very popular in the Middle East & South East Asia, and could have been imported from one of those markets. The SUV must have cost Salman Khan a fortune, as importing even the non-armoured versions may cost around Rs. 2 crores.

 

Also Read:  Neha Sharma Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLE Luxury SUV

Image source: Autoluxuryindia

 

Powering the Nissan Patrol is a huge 5.6-litre V8 petrol engine that puts out 400 bhp & 560 Nm torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission and gets a four-wheel drive system with a rear-locking differential. Salman Khan’s SUV may have a B6 or B7 level of protection, which is most common when it comes to retrofitted armoured Patrols. The B6 level offers protection against high-powered rifles with 41 mm thick glass all around, while the B7 level offers protection against armour piercing rounds as well, with 78 mm glass all around.

 

ImageSource:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXA8uNzDmjc

Related Articles
Dulquer Salman's Car And Bike Collection Will Leave You Green With Envy!
Dulquer Salman's Car And Bike Collection Will Leave You Green With Envy!
1 year ago
2022 Nissan Patrol Nismo Unveiled
2022 Nissan Patrol Nismo Unveiled
2 years ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
  • 37,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol+CNG
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.49 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,293
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Mahindra TUV300 T8
moneybagFinance up to 85%
2017 Mahindra
TUV300 T8
  • 28,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
8.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹16,922
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Skoda Octavia 2.0 Ambition TDI CR MT
2014 Skoda
Octavia 2.0 Ambition TDI CR MT
  • 63,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.2
10
8.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner