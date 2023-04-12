Bollywood Actor Salman Khan Brings Home Bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV

Bollywood superstar actor Salman Khan has reportedly brought home a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. Salman Khan was spotted in his newest SUV at the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. The actor arrived in his bulletproof SUV along with his personal security and a police escort.

Image source: Autoluxuryindia

Salman Khan upgraded to the armoured Nissan Patrol from his Toyota Land Cruiser LC200, which was also bulletproof. The actor initially started using the bulletproof Toyota SUV last year after receiving death threats. His new SUV though is quite a luxurious one and seems to be a private import since Nissan doesn’t retail the Patrol in India anymore. The SUV though is very popular in the Middle East & South East Asia, and could have been imported from one of those markets. The SUV must have cost Salman Khan a fortune, as importing even the non-armoured versions may cost around Rs. 2 crores.

Also Read: Neha Sharma Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLE Luxury SUV

Image source: Autoluxuryindia

Powering the Nissan Patrol is a huge 5.6-litre V8 petrol engine that puts out 400 bhp & 560 Nm torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission and gets a four-wheel drive system with a rear-locking differential. Salman Khan’s SUV may have a B6 or B7 level of protection, which is most common when it comes to retrofitted armoured Patrols. The B6 level offers protection against high-powered rifles with 41 mm thick glass all around, while the B7 level offers protection against armour piercing rounds as well, with 78 mm glass all around.

ImageSource:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXA8uNzDmjc