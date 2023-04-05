Neha Sharma Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLE Luxury SUV

Actress and model Neha Sharma has bought a brand-new Mercedes-Benz GLE. The luxury SUV comes in three variants with the ex-road price ranging from Rs. 90 Lakh to Rs. 1.08 Crores. The actress shared a video on Twitter, where she breaks a coconut in front of the car with her sister. The actress tweeted ‘May we keep working hard and May God always be kind to us and may we be forever grateful ..#gratitude’.

May we keep working hard and May God always be kind to us and may we be forever grateful ..#gratitude 🙏 @aishasharma25 pic.twitter.com/DnTFho1wa8 — Neha Sharma (@Officialneha) April 4, 2023

From the video we can see that she has bought the Obsidian black colourway, but the model variant isn't clear. Other actors like Kangana Ranaut, Farhan Akhtar and Krushna Abhishek also own a Mercedes-Benz GLE. Clearly, the SUV is quite popular among celebrities.

Neha Sharma has starred in movies like Crook and Tanhaji

There are three models of the Mercedes GLE available: the 300d, 400d, and 450. The 300d is equipped with a four-cylinder diesel engine that boasts a maximum output of 242 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 400d offers even more power thanks to its six-cylinder diesel engine, which produces an impressive 320 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. The 450 model, on the other hand, features a petrol engine capable of generating 360 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. All three engines are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and include Mercedes' 4MATIC system as well.

The car has a length of 4924mm, width of 2157mm and a wheelbase of 2995mm.

Expanding its portfolio in the Indian market, Mercedes-Benz is set to launch a new addition to its lineup. The eagerly anticipated Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance 4-Door Coupé is scheduled to go on sale on April 11, and boasts an impressive array of performance features. The car is powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine expertly paired with electric motors, providing an incredible combined output of 831 bhp and 1,400 Nm of peak torque. This allows the car to achieve a top speed of 315 kmph and accelerate from 0-100 kmph in a mere 2.9 seconds, making it a formidable contender in the high-performance automotive world.



This is the first plug-in hybrid from Mercedes-AMG

As for Neha Sharma, she is acting in an upcoming movie starring Naeem Siddiqui called 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'. On the other hand, Ayesha began her journey in the world of Bollywood with her debut in the movie Satyamev Jayate in 2018. Additionally, she has also made appearances in numerous music videos throughout her career.