Nissan Rolls Out Benefits Of ₹ 95,000 On The Kicks SUV This March

Nissan India has announced discount benefits of up to Rs. 95,000 on the Kicks SUV. It includes exchange schemes, loyalty bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Charanpreet Singh
Discount benefits on the Nissan Kicks are applicable on all retails till March 31, 2021 expand View Photos
Highlights

  • The Nissan Kicks is available with total benefits of up to Rs. 95,000
  • There's also a special LTC offer for government employees
  • No discounts offered on the Nissan Magnite & GT-R

Nissan India has rolled out exciting benefits on the BS6 compliant Kicks SUV for the month of March. In a bid to attract new buyers, the Japanese carmaker is offering benefits on the purchase of the Kicks. These benefits comprise cash discount, exchange bonus and loyalty benefit. Do note, these discounts on the SUV are valid till stock lasts or March 31, 2021. The company is also providing LTC offer for all government /PSB/PSU employees. Moreover, offers may vary across variants & location.

Also Read: Nissan And Datsun To Increase Prices Of Their Cars From April 2021​

3toa9l38

Nissan India is offering a cash discount of ₹ 25,000 on the Kicks SUV

As per the listing on the official website, the total benefits available on the compact SUV is ₹ 95,000. It includes a cash discount of ₹ 25,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹ 50,000 respectively. There's also a loyalty bonus of ₹ 20,000, which is applicable as an additional exchange bonus only. Exchange benefit can be availed only at NIC enabled dealership. There are no offers for the new Magnite Subcompact SUV and GT-R sports car.

The BS6-compliant Nissan Kicks is offered across eight variants across four trims - XL, XV, XV Premium & XV Premium (O). It is available with a choice of two petrol engines. While the former is a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol, the latter is a 1.5-litre petrol motor. The 1.3-litre petrol makes 154 bhp and 254 Nm of peak torque whereas the 1.5-litre belts out 105 bhp and 142 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are carried out by 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic unit.

gq72h84c

Customers can avail of exchange benefit on the Kicks only at NIC enabled dealership

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Turbo Variants Receive Price Hike Of ₹ 30,000​

0 Comments

As far as prices are concerned, the Nissan Kicks SUV is priced in India from ₹ 9.49 lakh, going up to ₹ 14.64 lakh (all prices ex-showroom India). It competes against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster and the Kia Seltos.

