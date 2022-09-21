2022 Volvo XC40 Facelift Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 43.20 Lakh

Volvo Cars India launches the 2022 Volvo XC40 facelift compact SUV in India at Rs. 43.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The 2022 XC40 comes with cosmetic tweaks to both its externals and internals, but it is under the hood that sees the biggest changes in the form of a mild-hybrid powertrain. Unveiled globally earlier this year, the Volvo XC40 facelift rivals the likes of BMW X1, Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and the MINI Countryman in the premium compact SUV segment in India.

Visually, the 2022 Volvo XC40 compact SUV receives minor tweaks to the exterior with major changes limited to the front section of the car. The front grille is slightly redesigned now with block elements finished in black gloss while the Volvo logo sits at its centre with chrome surrounds. The LED DRLs with Thor’s Hammer design are retained however, the headlamps are redesigned with a pixel treatment that looks sharp. Lower down, the housing for the fog lamps is also redesigned, and surrounded by black elements. The front & rear bumpers along with the skid plates are redesigned for 2022. The profile remains largely similar to the outgoing model, albeit with a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the LED tail lamp motif is tweaked along with dual exhaust tailpipes dressed in chrome. The rest of the car remains identical to the outgoing model of the entry-level premium compact SUV.

Inside, the changes aren’t monumental however certain subtle changes add to the premium quotient of the baby Volvo. The car still maintains the minimalistic approach paired with a roomy interior and an uncluttered dashboard. The compact SUV also comes with top-quality materials for the upholstery. You've also got the typical door fabric liner. The heart of the matter consists of a 9-inch Android-based infotainment system that controls the electronics of the car. Apple Carplay and wireless charging are standard while Android Auto is missing. A new crystal gear lever, panoramic sunroof, PM 2.5 cabin air filtration system, and 14-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system make up for the features on the inside.

At the heart of the car, is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine coupled to a 48V mild-hybrid unit that develops 297 bhp and 300 NM of peak torque, paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Volvo says the new powertrain, and an auto stop/start function help to offer higher fuel efficiency returns of 15 kmpl. As far as safety goes, the Volvo XC40 holds a 5-star crash test rating from both Euro NCAP and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Seven airbags, a three-point seatbelt for all three seats at the rear, Volvo’s Pilot Assist system, and blind-spot monitors with steering assist are all part of the standard fitment.