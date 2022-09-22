2022 Volvo XC40 vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Volvo Cars India has launched the 2022 XC40 facelift at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 43.20 lakh and it is being offered with a single mild-hybrid powertrain, and in a single variant. The 2022 Volvo XC40 comes with cosmetic tweaks, but the major updated has been made under its hood. The new Volvo XC40 gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine coupled to a 48V mild-hybrid unit that develops 297 bhp and 300 NM of peak torque and is mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission. In the Indian market, it takes on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, Audi Q3 and the MINI Countryman. While the Audi Q3 and MINI Countryman are offered only with petrol engines, the Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1 get both petrol and diesel engine options. Here's how the Volvo XC40 fares against its rivals in terms of prices and do note that the rivals' prices include diesel models as well.

Models Prices Volvo XC40 Rs. 43.20 lakh Mercedes-Benz GLA Rs. 44.90 lakh - Rs. 48.90 lakh BMW X1 Rs. 41.50 lakh - Rs. 44.50 lakh Audi Q3 Rs. 44.89 lakh - Rs. 50.39 lakh Mini Countryman Rs. 42 lakh - Rs. 46 lakh

As already mentioned, the Volvo XC40 is offered only in a single variant and it undercuts the base of variant of the Mercedes-Benz GLA by Rs. 1.7 lakh. It is Rs. 1.7 lakh more expensive than the BMW X1 base trim while undercuts the top-end petrol trim (priced at Rs. 43.50 lakh) by Rs. 30,000. The Volvo XC40 undercuts the base Audi Q3 by Rs. 1.69 lakh and is Rs. 7.19 lakh more affordable than the range-topping Audi Q3. While the base MINI Countryman is Rs. 1.20 lakh more affordable than the Volvo XC40, the range-topping Countryman is Rs. 2.8 lakh more expensive than the entry-level Volvo.

The Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1 are also offered with the diesel engine option. The Volvo XC40 undercuts the diesel Mercedes-Benz GLA by Rs. 5.7 lakh and is Rs. 1.3 lakh more affordable than the BMW X1.