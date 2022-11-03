Volvo Global Sales Up By 6.9% In October 2022

Volvo Cars reported sales of 54,317 cars in October, up 6.9 per cent compared with the same month last year. The company’s line-up of Recharge models represented 36.8 per cent of the sales last month, with fully electric cars accounting for 15 per cent of total sales. During the January-to-October period, Volvo Cars’ retail sales reached 483,304 cars, down 16.9 per cent compared to the same period last year.

European sales for October reached 22,030 cars, down 0.4 per cent compared to the same month last year. Sales of Recharge cars accounted for 64.9 per cent of the total sales in the region during the month.

The XC90 has been a strong seller for the company in October

Volvo Cars’ US sales for the month reached 9,478, up 8.9 per cent compared with October last year, with Recharge models making up 26.7 per cent of the total sales. China sales increased by 36.7 per cent in October to 15,048 cars compared with the same month last year, with Recharge models amounting to 6.1 per cent of total sales.

Volvo Cars’ top-selling model for the month was the XC60 with sales of 17,531 cars (2021: 15,399 units), followed by the XC40 at 14,883 cars (2021: 13,987) and the XC90 at 7,651 cars (2021: 8,639 units).