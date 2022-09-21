2022 Volvo XC90 Mild-Hybrid vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Volvo Cars India launched the 2022 XC90 mild-hybrid facelift in India today priced at Rs. 94.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The 2022 model year XC90 comes with cosmetic tweaks, but the major update has been made under its hood. The Volvo XC90 gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid unit that puts out 296 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque and is mated to an eight-speed gearbox. The new Volvo XC90 is a petrol only model and takes on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, Audi Q7 and the Range Rover Sport in India. Here's how it fares against its rivals in terms of pricing.

Models Prices Volvo XC90 Rs. 94.90 crore Mercedes-Benz GLS Rs. 1.16 crore BMW X7 Rs. 1.17 crore - Rs. 1.18 crore Audi Q7 Rs. 83.32 crore - Rs. 88.98 crore Range Rover Sport Rs. 1.64 crore - Rs. 1.84 crore

As already mentioned, the Volvo XC90 is offered only with the petrol hybrid powertrain in India. The Audi Q7 is the only petrol rival in this segment, while the Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d and Range Rover Sport are offered only with the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engines. The Volvo XC90 undercuts the BMW X7 M Sport petrol by around Rs. 23.10 lakh while is Rs. 5.92 lakh more expensive than the range-topping Audi Q7 Technology variant.

When it comes to its diesel rivals, the Volvo XC90 undercuts the Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d by Rs. 21.10 lakh and the BMW X7 xDrive 30d by Rs. 22.10 lakh. It undercuts the base variant of the Range Rover Sport by a whopping Rs. 6.9 lakh, while the price difference goes up to Rs. 8.9 lakh for the top-end trim.