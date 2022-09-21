Updated Volvo XC90 Mild-Hybrid SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 94.90 Lakh

Volvo has given the XC90 mild-hybrid SUV another update for the Indian market bringing with it some feature revisions. Priced at Rs 94.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated XC90 costs about Rs 1 lakh more than the current XC90 mild-hybrid that was introduced last year. Aside from its flagship SUV, Volvo also launched the XC40 facelift along with announcing prices for the 2023 model year S90 sedan and XC60 SUV. As before, the 2023 XC90 mild-hybrid is available in a single variant - B6 Ultimate.

The XC90 doesn't get any significant changes for the 2023 model year for India

Compared to the model that arrived last year, the 2023 XC90 mild-hybrid does not get any notable cosmetic changes to the exterior. The flagship SUV retains its clean and understated design both inside and out with the changes coming down to the equipment. The biggest change is to the infotainment system which is now an Android-based unit that was introduced on the S90 and XC60 mild-hybrid last year. It packs in Google Maps, Google Assistant and on-board Google Play Store. The system also supports wired Apple CarPlay.

The central touchscreen is now an Android unit while some other features on offer have received updates

Other feature updates include a new second-gen heads-up display, upgraded park assist and new USB C ports. Other features such as the panoramic sunroof, Bowers and Wilkins sound system, ADAS systems, 360 degree camera and air suspension are carried over from the outgoing model.

Coming to the engine, Volvo has made no tweaks for the 2023 model year with the mild-hybrid 2.0-litre petrol carrying forward unchanged. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder mill develops 296 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque channelled to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Volvo is also offering its flagship SUV with a 3-year service package which will cover maintenance and wear and tear costs. The package is availalbe for a limited time at a price of Rs 75,000 excluding tax.