Volvo's Final Diesel Car Rolls Off Production Line; Headed To A Museum
By Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
Published on March 28, 2024
Highlights
- Volvo has produced its last diesel car, a blue XC90, at its plant in Sweden.
- The SUV will be displayed at the World of Volvo Museum.
- Company plans to have a fully electric product lineup by 2030.
As it inches towards an all-electric future, Volvo Cars has rolled out the final diesel-powered vehicle from its plant in Sweden. The last vehicle, an XC90 SUV painted in blue, is all set to be displayed at the new World of Volvo Museum, which will open its doors to public on April 14. Volvo, now owned by Geely, had earlier announced it intends to completely stop the production of diesel cars by early 2024, in its bid to have a fully electric product lineup by 2030.
Also Read: Volvo XC40 Recharge Single-Motor Variant Launched In India At Rs 54.95 Lakh
Volvo aims to have an all-electric lineup by 2023
Volvo’s diesel lineup previously accounted for a major chunk of its revenue. But changing market demand, tighter emission regulations, and the global push towards electrification in general meant the company had to shift its focus towards EVs and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). The company also said it doesn’t intend to use any of its current R&D budget to developing new ICE engines. Volvo’s global portfolio currently consists of several electric offerings such as the EM90, EX30, EX90, and EX40.
Also Read: Volvo Renames XC40 And C40 EVs, Drops 'Recharge' Sub-Brand Entirely
Volvo recently announced changes to its vehicle naming and nomenclature system, essentially discontinuing the ‘Recharge’ sub-brand from its all-electric and plug-in hybrid model line-up. The new naming scheme will be implemented across all global markets for Volvo, though for now Volvo Cars India will continue to use the existing names for the XC40 and C40 EVs which it retails in India.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest Reviews
Related Articles
Trending Vehicles In India
- Home
- Reviews
- Auto Industry
- Volvo's Final Diesel Car Rolls Off Production Line; Headed To A Museum