Volvo's Final Diesel Car Rolls Off Production Line; Headed To A Museum

As it inches towards an all-electric future, Volvo Cars has rolled out the final diesel-powered vehicle from its plant in Sweden. The last vehicle, an XC90 SUV painted in blue, is all set to be displayed at the new World of Volvo Museum, which will open its doors to public on April 14. Volvo, now owned by Geely, had earlier announced it intends to completely stop the production of diesel cars by early 2024, in its bid to have a fully electric product lineup by 2030.

Volvo aims to have an all-electric lineup by 2023

Volvo’s diesel lineup previously accounted for a major chunk of its revenue. But changing market demand, tighter emission regulations, and the global push towards electrification in general meant the company had to shift its focus towards EVs and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). The company also said it doesn’t intend to use any of its current R&D budget to developing new ICE engines. Volvo’s global portfolio currently consists of several electric offerings such as the EM90, EX30, EX90, and EX40.

Volvo recently announced changes to its vehicle naming and nomenclature system, essentially discontinuing the ‘Recharge’ sub-brand from its all-electric and plug-in hybrid model line-up. The new naming scheme will be implemented across all global markets for Volvo, though for now Volvo Cars India will continue to use the existing names for the XC40 and C40 EVs which it retails in India.