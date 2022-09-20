2022 Volvo XC40 Launching Tomorrow: Expected Price, Features & Specifications

Volvo Cars India is all set to launch the Volvo XC40 compact SUV in India tomorrow, and it introduces a new mild-hybrid powertrain that joins the Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV in the country. For 2022, the company has introduced tweaks to the exterior and interior however, it is under the hood that receives the biggest update. Volvo wants to completely electrify its portfolio by the end of this decade and register 50 per cent of its overall sales of MHEV and PHEV versions while the rest will be contributed by all-electric vehicles. Previously, the Volvo XC40 compact was available with a diesel engine which was later replaced with a petrol-only version.

From a design perspective, the XC40 is more of a cousin than a sibling to the larger 90 and 60 Series cars, with its own personality, expression, and character. The design was upgraded with new bumpers, pixel headlights consisting of 84 LEDs, new wheels, and aerodynamic rims along with new exterior colour options, and new interior options, such as Fjord blue carpets and graphic design inlays.

The Volvo XC40 comes equipped with an infotainment system jointly developed with Google featuring built-in Google apps and services. The centrepiece is the access to Google apps and services, which offer help with Google Assistant, navigation through Google Maps, and a broad offer of native in-car apps via Google Play.

The XC40 also has Volvo Cars’ latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensor platform that consists of an array of radars, cameras, and ultrasonic sensors. This enables active safety systems, such as the detection of other road users, automatic braking, and collision avoidance. The Pilot Assist function also allows for gentle driver support from standstill up to highway speeds.

The Volvo XC40 is available with a 2.0-litre, petrol engine coupled to a 48V mild-hybrid powertrain that develops 197 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. It powers the front wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Volvo says the mild hybrids offer smooth take-offs and up to 15 per cent fuel savings and emission reductions in real-world driving.

The current Volvo XC40 retails at Rs. 41.25 lakh, and so we expect the new car to be in the range of Rs. 43 lakh- Rs. 45 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the BMW X1, Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and even the MINI Countryman in India.