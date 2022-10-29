2023 Ducati Diavel V4 Debuts With 166 bhp

2023 is the year that the now well-known V4 engine moves to another Ducati motorcycle, reintroducing us to the Ducati Diavel V4. The muscular Italian retains its identity, with obvious changes to the air intakes and fully LED lighting, with the exhaust stealing the show with its special, quadruple-machine gun - tailpipe. Still, the new era of the Italian power cruiser, finds it adopting the V4 Granturismo engine of 1,158 cc, a central element of the bike's design and at the same time a technical choice that improves performance, dynamics and handling, thanks also to the sophisticated choice of a counter-rotating crankshaft, which reduces the gyroscopic effect increasing the manoeuvrability of the motorcycle.

Also Read: 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4, V4 S And V4 SP2 Revealed

The power reaches 166 bhp, with the engine set rich in torque throughout the rev range with a maximum value of 126 Nm at 7,500 rpm, (5 bhp more than the Multistrada V4). At the same time, the V4 Granturismo is lighter and more compact, while also being characterised by low running costs, with significant maintenance at 60,000 km intervals for the "big" service. Also, here we find the deactivation system for the rear cylinders, which allows the engine to operate as a two-cylinder or as a four-cylinder with a subtle transition due to its gradual change, causing a change in the tone of the exhaust noise changing from one mode to the other. A deeper sound, with lower frequencies.

Engine changes also bring benefits, as the Diavel V4 has a curb weight of 223 kg, a weight loss of over 13 kg compared to the Diavel 1260 S, thanks to the "lightness" of the V4 Granturismo and specific actions in many of its "components". On the suspension part, we find an inverted 50 mm fork. And a cantilever rear suspension, both fully adjustable. The braking system is based on Brembo Stylema callipers with twin front discs at 330 mm. The result is a bike capable of breath-taking acceleration and deceleration. In fact, the V4 Granturismo's performance of 166 bhp, combined with the 240/45 rear tire and a special transmission ratio.

Also Read: 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R Revealed; Develops Up To 237 bhp

From the above, an integrated electronic package could not be missing, with the Diavel V4 offering three power modes and four driving modes- Sport, Touring, Urban and the new Wet, designed for low-grip surfaces. Riding Modes allow the rider to adjust the engine performance and the intervention of the riding assistance systems (Ducati Traction Control in the Cornering version, ABS Cornering and Ducati Wheelie Control) to the rider's preferences. Cruise Control makes the cross country more relaxed, while Launch Control provides powerful starts with Ducati Quick Shift on uphills and downhills making gear changes more comfortable in sporty driving.

The rider can manage all the electronic systems via illuminated controls on the handlebars, which are displayed on the new 5-inch colour TFT dashboard, which also offers Bluetooth connectivity to pair the smartphone and use it for calls, messages and music or use the turn-by-turn navigation system available as an accessory- through the Ducati Link app.

Also Read: Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 31.48 Lakh

Finally, the Diavel V4 will be available in Ducati Red and Thrilling Black, while there is also a long list of parts and accessories that will make the Diavel V4 even more special, such as the 48-litre side cases, the passenger backrest and lots and lots of billet aluminium or carbon fibre parts.