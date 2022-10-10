Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 31.48 Lakh

The Ducati Multistrada Pikes Peak Editions have always been the sportiest variants of the Ducati's flagship Adventure motorcycles over the years. While the Ducati Multistrada V4 has been in India for a while now, the company has launched the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak edition in India, with prices starting at an eye watering Rs. 31.48 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Bookings for the motorcycle have begun and deliveries will start next month onwards. It is a sport-touring adventure bike, focussed more on speed and performance rather than going off-road.

(The ergonomics have been revised for a slightly sportier set-up but Ducati says the bike continues to offer comfort as well)

The new V4 Pikes Peak gets the same V4 Gran Turismo engine, displacing 1,158 cc and making 168 bhp at 10,500 rpm along with peak torque output of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm. The engine continues to be paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The rear bank of cylinders can be deactivated when cruising or idling, to lower fuel consumption and reduce engine heat.

(The Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak arrives in India a year after the Multistrada V4)

The motorcycle gets a shorter front fender while tweaks include the 17-inch forged aluminium Marchesini wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV rubber that are 2.7 kg lighter than those on the Multistrada V4 S. There's also the full Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension, single-sided swingarm, and a new race riding mode.

(Power comes from the 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine tuned for 168 bhp and 125 Nm of peak torque)

The Multi V4 Pikes Peak gets the sporty Pikes Peak livery, smoked plexi screen, carbon fibre parts along with revised ergonomics. The footpegs have been pushed back and the handlebar is now lower and narrower, compared to the regular Multistrada V4. In addition, it gets the Akrapovic titanium and carbon exhaust, Low smoked plexi screen, two-tone black and red rear seat embellished with the V4 logo, and the Ducati Corse badge applied to the 'beak'.

(The Multi V4 Pikes Peak gets a 6.5-inch TFT screen with loads of features)

The V4 Pikes Peak is the first Multistrada ever to be equipped with electronic Ohlins suspension. The Smart EC 2.0 system is the same adopted by both Panigale V4 S and Streetfighter V4 S. Unlike the Ducati Skyhook Suspension system adopted by the Multistrada V4, which adapts according to the tarmac's unevenness to ensures optimal balance, the 'event based' system adjusts the suspension according to the riding style. The front end gets 48 mm upside down gold-anodised forks, with 170 mm of travel while the rear gets a TTX monoshock, with 170 mm of travel too.

(The Multi V4 Pikes Peak is a sport-touring adventure motorcycle, focussed more on performance)

In terms of braking, the motorcycle gets 330 mm diameter discs and Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers, like the Multistrada V4 S, to which are added the pads of the Panigale V4. At the rear, the system features a single 265 mm diameter disc with a Brembo floating caliper. The Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak gets the sophisticated electronic package from the Multistrada V4 S, which includes standard radar technology both at the front and at the rear, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) features.

(Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak)

The 6.5" TFT dashboard, also available as standard on the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, allows the user to view the map navigator, thanks to the advanced Ducati Connect system, which allows to mirror the rider's smartphone. In addition to the introduction of the Race Riding Mode, Ducati Wheelie Control on the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak has an updated strategy that offers an even better response and a more accurate control during dynamic riding. Cornering ABS has also been configured to be safe and performs in peak conditions in all riding situations.

The Ducati Multistrada Pikes Peak V4 goes up against the Triumph Tiger 1200 GT, which is offered in two variants, GT Pro and GT Explorer.