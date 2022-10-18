2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R Revealed; Develops Up To 237 bhp

Ducati has revealed the new Panigale V4 R, the most powerful iteration of the Panigale series. The latest V4 R benefits from a number of enhancements derived from the firm’s Moto GP race bike including engine components milled from Titanium.

Powering the track-focused machine is the firm’s 998cc, Desmosedici Stradale R engine pushing out 215 bhp at 15,500 rpm and 111.3 Nm at 12,000 rpm as standard. Upgrade to the Akrapovich race exhaust and the number shoots up to 233 bhp and 118 Nm with the use of special race-spec oil further upping the number to 237 bhp. Power is sent to the wheel via a 6-speed gearbox equipped with the Ducati Quick Shifter as standard. The engine furthermore revvs all the way up to 16,000 rpm with the 6th gear offering a higher limiter of 16,500 rpm.

To withstand the high rpms, the engine has been upgraded with titanium pistons with diamond-like carbon surfacing, new piston geometry, titanium connecting rods and revised intake cams to allow the unit to also breathe better are higher rpms. The gearbox meanwhile gets ratios derived from the WorldSBK motorcycle used by the factory race team along with a new lighter dry clutch.

As with other Panigale models, the V4 R gets a choice of four ride modes with Full and Low being new additions while High and Medium get revised mapping. The Low mode is designed for road use while Full lets you unleash all the power with minimal electronic filters. Also offered is a new Engine Brake Control Evo 2 system to offer three-level configurable engine braking profiles. Buyers wanting a track machine can also opt for a Ducati performance DTC EVO 3 software designed for riding when using slicks or rain tyres on the track. The software activates the slashing rear light required for racing in the rain while replacing the Low ride mode with a Rain mode.

Coming to the chassis, suspension and wheels, the V4 R gets an adjustable rear swingarm letting rides adjust the height by four 2mm steps. The bike is sprung by a fully adjustable 43 mm Ohlins NPX 25/30 pressurised fork up front and an Ohlins TTX 36 unit with preload adjustment at the rear. Forged aluminium wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres are offered as standard with magnesium wheels offered as an option.

Ducati has also made cosmetic changes to the Panigale V4 R including revised aero elements, a new 17-litre aluminium fuel tank, a flatter seat and revised heat extractor vents on the lower fairing. Carbon fibre finished components are available as an option as are protections for the frame, swingarm, crankcase and sprocket and rear mudguard.

Ducati says that the V4 R will go into production as a numbered series for the first time with the unit number mentioned on the billet aluminium handlebar.