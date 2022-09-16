  • Home
  • News
  • 2023 Ducati Monster SP Revealed With Upgraded Mechanicals And Tech

2023 Ducati Monster SP Revealed With Upgraded Mechanicals And Tech

The Monster SP gets several upgrades over the standard model including fully adjustable Ohlins suspension, Brembo Stylema callipers and a new Termignoni exhaust.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
16-Sep-22 03:26 PM IST
2023 Ducati Monster SP Revealed With Upgraded Mechanicals And Tech banner
Highlights
  • Monster SP is 2kg lighter than the standard Monster 937
  • Gets fully-adjustable Ohlins suspension and Brembo Stylema front brake callipers
  • Will go on sale in global markets in early 2023

Ducati's new motorcycle reveals continue with the latest unveiling of new 2023 Ducati Monster SP. Based on the manufacturer’s Monster motorcycle range, the Monster SP is a more focused and lighter derivative aimed at offering a sportier riding experience. Compared to the standard model, Ducati has given the Monster SP several upgrades including some that have made the motorcycle lighter.

Starting with the looks, the Monster SP wears a livery inspired by the company’s 2022 Ducati Lenovo Desmosedici GP race bike. The front suspension is finished in a shade of gold while some of the fuel tank graphics take inspiration from the Panigale V4. The seat meanwhile is finished in red upholstery while the pillion seat is hidden away under a cover.

Starting with the raft of mechanical changes, the Monster SP is sprung by new full-adjustable Ohlins fully adjustable suspension. The Ohlins NIX30 front form is 0.6kg lighter than the unit on the standard model while the set-up itself has been calibrated to offer a sportier riding experience. Interestingly, the Monster SP also sits on a slightly shorter wheelbase to the standard model – 2 mm less – courtesy of a sharper rake and reduced trail.

The brakes too have received upgrades with the front now featuring 320mm aluminium discs (0.5kg lighter than on the regular Monster) with Brembo Stylema callipers. The tyres too have been swapped out with the SP riding on Pirelli Diablo Rosso 4 tyres as standard. Ducati has also swapped out the motorcycle’s battery with a new lithium-ion unit that further sheds 2kg of weight. The Sp also gets a new Termignoni-approved silencer.

A new addition to the Monster SP is a steering damper which Ducati claims helps improve stability both while accelerating and through the corners. The ride modes additionally have been recalibrated specifically for the model. Unlike the standard model’s Sport, Touring and Urban modes the Monster SP comes with Sport, Road and Wet riding modes. The remainder of the electronic riding aids are shared with the standard Monster.

Ducati has made no change to the engine with the 937cc, Testastretta V2 putting out an identical 110 bhp and 93 Nm as on the standard model.

Ducato says that it will be putting the new Monster SP will go on sale in global markets in early 2023. A de-powered variant is also on the cards.

Related Articles
2023 Ducati Monster SP Revealed With Upgraded Mechanicals And Tech
2023 Ducati Monster SP Revealed With Upgraded Mechanicals And Tech
9 hours ago
2022 Ducati Panigale V4, V4 S, V4 SP2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 26.49 Lakh
2022 Ducati Panigale V4, V4 S, V4 SP2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 26.49 Lakh
17 days ago
Updated Ducati Scrambler Previewed At World Ducati Week
Updated Ducati Scrambler Previewed At World Ducati Week
2 months ago
Ducati Reveals Specifications Of Its MotoE Machine, The V21L
Ducati Reveals Specifications Of Its MotoE Machine, The V21L
2 months ago

Top trending

1Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
2TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh