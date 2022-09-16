2023 Ducati Monster SP Revealed With Upgraded Mechanicals And Tech

Ducati's new motorcycle reveals continue with the latest unveiling of new 2023 Ducati Monster SP. Based on the manufacturer’s Monster motorcycle range, the Monster SP is a more focused and lighter derivative aimed at offering a sportier riding experience. Compared to the standard model, Ducati has given the Monster SP several upgrades including some that have made the motorcycle lighter.

Starting with the looks, the Monster SP wears a livery inspired by the company’s 2022 Ducati Lenovo Desmosedici GP race bike. The front suspension is finished in a shade of gold while some of the fuel tank graphics take inspiration from the Panigale V4. The seat meanwhile is finished in red upholstery while the pillion seat is hidden away under a cover.

Starting with the raft of mechanical changes, the Monster SP is sprung by new full-adjustable Ohlins fully adjustable suspension. The Ohlins NIX30 front form is 0.6kg lighter than the unit on the standard model while the set-up itself has been calibrated to offer a sportier riding experience. Interestingly, the Monster SP also sits on a slightly shorter wheelbase to the standard model – 2 mm less – courtesy of a sharper rake and reduced trail.

The brakes too have received upgrades with the front now featuring 320mm aluminium discs (0.5kg lighter than on the regular Monster) with Brembo Stylema callipers. The tyres too have been swapped out with the SP riding on Pirelli Diablo Rosso 4 tyres as standard. Ducati has also swapped out the motorcycle’s battery with a new lithium-ion unit that further sheds 2kg of weight. The Sp also gets a new Termignoni-approved silencer.

A new addition to the Monster SP is a steering damper which Ducati claims helps improve stability both while accelerating and through the corners. The ride modes additionally have been recalibrated specifically for the model. Unlike the standard model’s Sport, Touring and Urban modes the Monster SP comes with Sport, Road and Wet riding modes. The remainder of the electronic riding aids are shared with the standard Monster.

Ducati has made no change to the engine with the 937cc, Testastretta V2 putting out an identical 110 bhp and 93 Nm as on the standard model.

Ducato says that it will be putting the new Monster SP will go on sale in global markets in early 2023. A de-powered variant is also on the cards.