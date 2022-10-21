  • Home
2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4, V4 S And V4 SP2 Revealed

Ducati took the wraps off the 2023 Streetfighter V4, V4 S and the V4 SP2, the latter of which will be a numbered and a track-oriented hyper-naked sport motorcycle.
Ducati took the wraps off the updated Streetfighter V4, V4 S and the V4 SP2, with the latter being the new top-spec, track-oriented, hyper-naked sport motorcycle in the V4 family. Taking its cues from the 2023 Panigale V4, the new Streetfighter V4 range gets new colours, new, redesigned fuel tank which now holds 17 litres of fuel, lifted from the new Panigale V4. The new range also gets a new lithium-ion battery for the S and SP2 variants, which is 1.7 kg lighter than the previous model. It continues to get the biplane wings on the sides for generating down-force at high speeds.

Also Read: Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Edition Launched In India

The new Streetfighter V4 range continues to get the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine which makes 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm while the about 123 Nm at 9,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, with a bi-directional Ducati Quickshifter (DQS).  

The new Streetfighter V4 range gets new engine power delivery modes – Full, High, Medium and Low. In the low mode, the engine power drops from 208 hp to 165 hp and the throttle response becomes less sensitive too. There is a new ‘Wet’ riding mode as well, which engages all electronics and reduces power delivery to make riding on low-grip surfaces safer. Like the Panigale V4, the swingarm pivot of the 2023 Streetfighter V4 range is positioned 4 mm higher, which helps in increasing the anti-squat action that offers better stability, precision and the ability to maintain the trajectory when exiting corners and while accelerating.

Also Read: 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R Revealed 

Talking about the Streetfighter V4 SP2, it is a fully kitted out and yet, a stripped-down of the newly revealed Panigale V4 R. It gets new track-oriented features like 5-spoke carbon fibre wheels, Ohlins suspension, which is fully adjustable, STM-EVO SBK dry-clutch and a carbon fibre clutch cover, Brembo Stylema R callipers. The new wheels reduce the un-sprung mass on the motorcycle and make the handling even better.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP2 is a special edition model and will be numbered. It will be offered in just one colour, which is the winter test livery. Globally, the 2023 Streetfighter V4 and the V4 S will arrive in dealerships January 2023 onwards, while the Streetfighter V4 SP2 will be in showrooms from March 2023. We expect the new Streetfighter V4 range to be launched in India as well.  

