2023 Honda SP125 Launched: Comes In Compliance With Phase II BS6 Norms

Japanese Automaker Honda has launched the Honda SP 125 in compliance with the phase II BS6 norms. Lately, Honda has been working on updating their product line-up so that it complies with the bs6 stage 2 norms. The brand has announced it will be updating its entire line-up. The new bike is set to replace, the CB Shine SP. Honda’s previous 125 cc commuter.

Commenting on the launch of 2023 SP125, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “With the launch of the OBD2 complaint 2023 SP125, we are proud to offer a motorcycle that is not only sporty and stylish but also efficient and value for money. The SP125 is a testimony to our continuous efforts to fulfil our customers' expectations, and we are confident that it will deliver an exceptional riding experience to motorcycle enthusiasts.”

The performance numbers remain unchanged. The 124cc 4 stroke SI engine produces 10.72 bhp and 10.9 Nm of peak torque mated to a five-speed gearbox. The engine gets fuel injection, eSP and ACG starter which starts the engine jolt free. However, Honda has executed minor internal revisions to make it comply with the BS6 phase II norms which mandate the presence of OBD2 setup.

A fully digital instrument cluster

The Honda SP125 gets quite a few features over a Honda Shine. SP125 gets LED headlights, a fully digital instrument cluster, which shows ECO indicator, gear position indicator, service reminder, distance to empty, real-time fuel efficiency, average fuel efficiency and more. Now, the SP125 gets an engine kill switch too. The motorcycle remains unaltered on the hardware front, it comes with a wider rear tyre that improves stability of the bike.

The updated SP125 comes in two variants, (Drum and disc) the drum brake version of the bike is priced at Rs 85,131 while the disc brake trim costs at Rs 89,131 (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). Honda has revamped the colour palette by introducing the new Matte Marvel Blue Metallic paint option. With the addition of this shade the total number of colours available is five including Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue