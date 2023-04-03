  • Home
  • News
  • 2023 Honda SP125 Launched: Comes In Compliance With Phase II BS6 Norms

2023 Honda SP125 Launched: Comes In Compliance With Phase II BS6 Norms

The SP125 features in two variants (Drum and Disc) ) the drum brake version of the bike is priced at Rs 85,131 while the disc brake trim costs at Rs 89,131 (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).
authorBy carandbike Team
03-Apr-23 02:12 PM IST
2023 Honda SP125
Highlights
  • It gets a new colour option, the Matte Marvel Blue Metallic
  • It produces the same 10.72 bhp and 10.9 Nm of peak torque
  • It now features a fully digital instrument cluster

Japanese Automaker Honda has launched the Honda SP 125 in compliance with the phase II BS6 norms. Lately, Honda has been working on updating their product line-up so that it complies with the bs6 stage 2 norms. The brand has announced it will be updating its entire line-up. The new bike is set to replace, the CB Shine SP. Honda’s previous 125 cc commuter. 

 Commenting on the launch of 2023 SP125, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “With the launch of the OBD2 complaint 2023 SP125, we are proud to offer a motorcycle that is not only sporty and stylish but also efficient and value for money. The SP125 is a testimony to our continuous efforts to fulfil our customers' expectations, and we are confident that it will deliver an exceptional riding experience to motorcycle enthusiasts.”

Also Read: Top 7 Most Fuel-Efficient Bikes Under Rs. 1 Lakh

The performance numbers remain unchanged. The 124cc 4 stroke SI engine produces 10.72 bhp and 10.9 Nm of peak torque mated to a five-speed gearbox. The engine gets fuel injection, eSP and ACG starter which starts the engine jolt free. However, Honda has executed minor internal revisions to make it comply with the BS6 phase II norms which mandate the presence of OBD2 setup. 

A fully digital instrument cluster

 

The Honda SP125 gets quite a few features over a Honda Shine. SP125 gets LED headlights, a fully digital instrument cluster, which shows ECO indicator, gear position indicator, service reminder, distance to empty, real-time fuel efficiency, average fuel efficiency and more. Now, the SP125 gets an engine kill switch too. The motorcycle remains unaltered on the hardware front, it comes with a wider rear tyre that improves stability of the bike. 

Also Read: 2023 Honda Activa 125 To Come With A Smart Key

The updated SP125 comes in two variants, (Drum and disc) the drum brake version of the bike is priced at Rs 85,131 while the disc brake trim costs at Rs 89,131 (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). Honda has revamped the colour palette by introducing the new Matte Marvel Blue Metallic paint option. With the addition of this shade the total number of colours available is five including Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue

Related Articles
carandbike Awards 2023: Honda City eHEV Crowned Sedan Of The Year
carandbike Awards 2023: Honda City eHEV Crowned Sedan Of The Year
2 days ago
Honda Activa 125 And 2023 SP 125 Launched In Uttar Pradesh
Honda Activa 125 And 2023 SP 125 Launched In Uttar Pradesh
5 days ago
2022 Honda CB300R Recalled Over Fire Risk
2022 Honda CB300R Recalled Over Fire Risk
14 days ago
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2023: Honda 2 Wheelers Sales Decline 34 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2023: Honda 2 Wheelers Sales Decline 34 Per Cent
17 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2021 Audi A4 40 TFSI Technology
Great Deal
2021 Audi
A4 40 TFSI Technology
  • 17,066 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
8.0
10
39.00 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Skoda Octavia 2.0 Elegance TDI CR AT
2014 Skoda
Octavia 2.0 Elegance TDI CR AT
  • 90,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.3
10
7.99 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Skoda Octavia 2.0 Ambition TDI CR MT
2014 Skoda
Octavia 2.0 Ambition TDI CR MT
  • 63,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.2
10
8.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
Honda SP 125
Starts at ₹ 85,131
0
8.2
10
c&b expert Rating

Honda Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now