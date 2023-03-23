2023 Honda Activa 125 To Come With A Smart Key

Honda launched the Activa 6G H-Smart in January this year. Now, the bikemaker is gearing up to introduce its keyless tech on the Activa 125 as well. Details of the upcoming Activa 125 H-Smart have leaked online and like the Activa 6G, the 125cc version will also come with a Smart Key. It enables the rider to lock or unlock the handlebar, access the under-seat storage remotely.

Activa 125 will be the second to get Smart-key feature from Honda's Scooter line-up

The H-smart technology brings a bunch of electronic features, which are similar to that of a car. The fuel filler cap can be opened without the need of a physical key or the Smart-Find feature which allows you to locate your vehicle by flashing all four indicators at the press of a button. The Smart-Safe feature shuts off the keyless functionality of the fob, thereby locking the vehicle and aiding safety.

Price for the Activa 125 could increase with the H-smart tech

Apart from these bits, the Honda Activa 125 will comply with the BS6 phase 2 norms. Otherwise, the scooter should remain unchanged and will be powered by the same 124 cc single-cylinder engine, which puts out 8.18 BHP @ 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm @ 5,000 rpm.