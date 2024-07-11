2024 BYD Atto 3: Variants Explained
By Jafar Rizvi
Published on July 11, 2024
Highlights
- Prices for the Atto3 start at Rs 24.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)
- The new base variant gets a smaller 49.93 kWh battery pack
- The base dynamic variant misses out on ADAS
BYD has launched the revised 2024 Atto 3 electric compact SUV in the Indian market. Previously, the Atto 3 was only offered in a single, fully loaded variant. Now, the variant line-up has been rejigged, and the model is available in three variants: Dynamic, Premium, and Superior. Another talking point of this update is the introduction of a smaller 49.93 kWh battery pack, which is offered in the base Dynamic trim.
All three trims come with a single front-axle electric motor that produces 201 Bhp and 310 Nm of torque. The base Dynamic variant goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds, while the Premium and Superior variants can cover the same ground in 7.3 seconds.
Let us take a look at the variant-wise feature offerings of the Atto 3.
BYD Atto 3: Dynamic
Price: Rs 24.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)
Battery capacity: 49.92 kWh
Driving range: 468 km (ARAI)
|Portable charging cable (mode 2)
|AC charging port - Type 2
|DC charging port - CCS 2 (70kW)
|Panoramic sunroof with electric slide and anti-trap
|Electric unlock tailgate
|17-inch wheels
|Roof rails
|Steering wheel-mounted controls
|Electric power-assisted steering system
|5.0-inch digital instrument panel
|6-way power adjustment - driver seat
|4-way power adjustment - front passenger seat
|9-airbags
|360-degree View camera
|Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
|Electric Parking Brake System (EPB)
|Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
|Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
|Traction Control System (TCS)
|LED headlight with DRL
|Follow me home headlight
|12.8-inch rotating touchscreen
|6-speakers
|Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
|USB Type C&A (Centre&Rear)
|Wireless phone charger
|Keyless entry & start
|Automatic air-conditioning
BYD Atto 3: Premium
Price: Rs 29.85 lakh (ex-showroom)
Battery capacity: 60.48 kWh
Driving range: 521 km (ARAI)
In addition to the features offered in Dynamic trim
|DC charging port - CCS 2 (80kW)
|One-touch open/close tailgate
|Ambient lighting
|8-speaker
|18-inch wheels
BYD Atto 3: Superior
Price: Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Similar battery specs as the Premium trim
In addition to the features offered in Premium
|Stop & Go Full Speed Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC-S&G)
|Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEB)
|Front Collision Warning (FCW)
|Rear Collision Warning (RCW)
|Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
|Door Open Warning (DOW)
|Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
|Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)
|Rear Cross Trac Alert (RCTA)
|Rear Cross Trac Brake (RCTB)
|Adaptive headlamps