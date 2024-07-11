2024 BYD Atto 3: Variants Explained

BYD has launched the revised 2024 Atto 3 electric compact SUV in the Indian market. Previously, the Atto 3 was only offered in a single, fully loaded variant. Now, the variant line-up has been rejigged, and the model is available in three variants: Dynamic, Premium, and Superior. Another talking point of this update is the introduction of a smaller 49.93 kWh battery pack, which is offered in the base Dynamic trim.

All three trims come with a single front-axle electric motor that produces 201 Bhp and 310 Nm of torque. The base Dynamic variant goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds, while the Premium and Superior variants can cover the same ground in 7.3 seconds.

Let us take a look at the variant-wise feature offerings of the Atto 3.



BYD Atto 3: Dynamic

Price: Rs 24.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)

Battery capacity: 49.92 kWh

Driving range: 468 km (ARAI)



Portable charging cable (mode 2) AC charging port - Type 2 DC charging port - CCS 2 (70kW) Panoramic sunroof with electric slide and anti-trap Electric unlock tailgate 17-inch wheels Roof rails Steering wheel-mounted controls Electric power-assisted steering system 5.0-inch digital instrument panel 6-way power adjustment - driver seat 4-way power adjustment - front passenger seat 9-airbags 360-degree View camera Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Electric Parking Brake System (EPB) Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Traction Control System (TCS) LED headlight with DRL Follow me home headlight 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen 6-speakers Apple CarPlay & Android Auto USB Type C&A (Centre&Rear) Wireless phone charger Keyless entry & start Automatic air-conditioning

BYD Atto 3: Premium

Price: Rs 29.85 lakh (ex-showroom)

Battery capacity: 60.48 kWh

Driving range: 521 km (ARAI)

In addition to the features offered in Dynamic trim

DC charging port - CCS 2 (80kW) One-touch open/close tailgate Ambient lighting 8-speaker 18-inch wheels

BYD Atto 3: Superior

Price: Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Similar battery specs as the Premium trim

In addition to the features offered in Premium