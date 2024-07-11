Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Lexus New LBXToyota BeltaBMW New 5 SeriesNissan New X-TrailMINI Cooper SE 2024
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450TVS ADVBenelli 402 SSuzuki SV 650Indian Roadmaster Classic
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2024 BYD Atto 3: Variants Explained

The Atto 3 compact SUV is now available in three variants: Dynamic, Premium, and Superior.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Prices for the Atto3 start at Rs 24.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)
  • The new base variant gets a smaller 49.93 kWh battery pack
  • The base dynamic variant misses out on ADAS

BYD has launched the revised 2024 Atto 3 electric compact SUV in the Indian market. Previously, the Atto 3 was only offered in a single, fully loaded variant. Now, the variant line-up has been rejigged, and the model is available in three variants: Dynamic, Premium, and Superior. Another talking point of this update is the introduction of a smaller 49.93 kWh battery pack, which is offered in the base Dynamic trim. 

 

Also Read: More Affordable BYD Atto 3 50 kWh Launched In India At Rs 24.99 Lakh

 

Updated BYD Atto 3 Launched In India At Rs 24 99 Lakh 1

 

All three trims come with a single front-axle electric motor that produces 201 Bhp and 310 Nm of torque. The base Dynamic variant goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds, while the Premium and Superior variants can cover the same ground in 7.3 seconds.

 

Let us take a look at the variant-wise feature offerings of the Atto 3. 
 

BYD Atto 3: Dynamic 

Price: Rs 24.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)

Battery capacity: 49.92 kWh

Driving range: 468 km (ARAI)
 

Portable charging cable (mode 2)
AC charging port - Type 2
DC charging port - CCS 2 (70kW)
Panoramic sunroof with electric slide and anti-trap
Electric unlock tailgate
17-inch wheels
Roof rails
Steering wheel-mounted controls
Electric power-assisted steering system
5.0-inch digital instrument panel
6-way power adjustment - driver seat
4-way power adjustment - front passenger seat
9-airbags 
360-degree View camera
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Electric Parking Brake System (EPB)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Traction Control System (TCS)
LED headlight with DRL
Follow me home headlight
12.8-inch rotating touchscreen 
6-speakers 
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
USB Type C&A (Centre&Rear)
Wireless phone charger
Keyless entry & start
Automatic air-conditioning

 

fotojet 2024 07 10 T131503 375

 

BYD Atto 3: Premium 

Price: Rs 29.85 lakh (ex-showroom)

Battery capacity: 60.48 kWh

Driving range: 521 km (ARAI)
In addition to the features offered in Dynamic trim

 

DC charging port - CCS 2 (80kW)
One-touch open/close tailgate
Ambient lighting 
8-speaker 
18-inch wheels

 

BYD Atto 3

 

BYD Atto 3: Superior 

Price: Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom) 

Similar battery specs as the Premium trim
In addition to the features offered in Premium 

 

Stop & Go Full Speed Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC-S&G)
Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEB)
Front Collision Warning (FCW)
Rear Collision Warning (RCW)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
Door Open Warning (DOW)
Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)
Rear Cross Trac Alert (RCTA)
Rear Cross Trac Brake (RCTB)
Adaptive headlamps

 

# BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV# BYD Atto 3# 2024 BYD ATTO 3# Updated Atto 3# Atto 3# BYD Atto 3 Variants# Electric cars# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Both entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, wherein Shell will deploy CCS 50 kW and 60 kW DC fast chargers.
    JSW MG Motor India Partners With Shell To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure
  • Now offered in a base variant, the Atto 3 lineup starts with a smaller 50 kWh battery pack; undercuts the 60 kWh version by a big margin.
    More Affordable BYD Atto 3 50 kWh Launched In India At Rs 24.99 Lakh
  • The SU7 was unveiled in December 2023, and is currently on sale in foreign markets such as China
    Xiaomi SU7 Electric Sedan Showcased In India At Tech Giant's 10th Anniversary Event
  • The smallest EV yet from the Swedish car maker will be followed by the bigger EX90 SUV in the Indian market
    Volvo EX30 EV Confirmed For India, To Be Launched In 2025
  • In total, BMW India sold 6,734 cars and SUVs between January and June 2024, representing a 23 per cent increase over its sales figures for the same period in 2023.
    BMW India Reports Highest-Ever Half-Yearly Sales In First 6 Months Of 2024

Latest News

  • Overseas, the second-generation Kodiaq is available with a full-fledged plug-in hybrid powertrain that enables a pure-electric driving range of over 100 kilometres, but it will not go on sale in India.
    Skoda Rules Out Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain For India-Bound New Kodiaq
  • The Atto 3 compact SUV is now available in three variants: Dynamic, Premium, and Superior.
    2024 BYD Atto 3: Variants Explained
  • The Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro is the latest in a line of the brand’s drop-dead gorgeous, made-to-order limited edition models.
    MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro First Look
  • Audi says the flagship luxury EV segment is seeing a sharp drop in global demand, making the company consider axing its flagship electric SUV in just its sixth year.
    Audi Mulls Axing Q8 E-Tron, Q8 E-Tron Sportback As Global Demand Falls
  • Gets three riding modes along with TVS SmartXonnect and exclusive Matte Black livery with carbon fibre inspired graphics
    2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Racing Edition Launched In India At Rs 1.28 Lakh
  • Both entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, wherein Shell will deploy CCS 50 kW and 60 kW DC fast chargers.
    JSW MG Motor India Partners With Shell To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure
  • The Exter Knight can be had in SX and SX (O) Connect trims, with prices ranging from Rs 8.38 lakh to Rs 10.43 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Hyundai Exter Knight Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 8.38 Lakh
  • Now offered in a base variant, the Atto 3 lineup starts with a smaller 50 kWh battery pack; undercuts the 60 kWh version by a big margin.
    More Affordable BYD Atto 3 50 kWh Launched In India At Rs 24.99 Lakh
  • The Defender continues to be the brand’s best-selling model in the Indian market.
    JLR India Reports 31 Per Cent Sales Growth In Q1 FY2025 As Range Rover, Defender Remain In Demand
  • With this, the AX7 trim of the SUV now starts at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
    Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Prices Temporarily Slashed By Up To Rs 2.2 Lakh

Research More on BYD Atto 3 EV

BYD Atto 3 EV
8.1

BYD Atto 3 EV

Starts at ₹ 33.99 - 34.49 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Atto 3 EV Specifications
View Atto 3 EV Features

Popular BYD Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved