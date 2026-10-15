2027 Ducati Panigale V4 Revealed; Gets More Power & Updated Electronics

Ducati has updated its flagship superbike, the Panigale V4 and the top-spec Panigale V4S for 2027, and the upgrades focus on more power, a new chassis with sharper dynamics and new electronics rider aids. Ducati has not just worked on the engine of the new Panigale V4, but also on the aerodynamics, chassis and electronics, to make it even more potent, while allowing the rider to explore its performance and dynamics more effectively.

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride Review

The 2027 Panigale V4S will also be offered as the Ducati Factory Made program, allowing customers to customise paint colours and components directly from the factory. This means the Panigale V4S will be available in a whole lot of colours, five of them taken directly from the Automobili Lamborghini Ad Personam catalogue.

2027 Ducati Panigale V4 Engine

The 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine has been more refined and now produces 215 bhp (up from 213 bhp on the outgoing model). Improved airflow as well as reduced mechanical friction are being attributed to the engine’s improved refinement and more power.

A revised exhaust and recalibrated oil system also contribute to the engine’s efficiency increase. According to Ducati, the V4 engine’s extra power comes mainly between 12,000-14,000 rpm with an increase of up to 3.5 bhp at 13,000 rpm. Ducati says longer final gearing and rev limiter raised by 500 rpm from second through fifth gear increases top speed and reduces the number of gear changes required per lap.

2027 Ducati Panigale V4 Chassis

The front frame of the 2027 Panigale V4’s lateral stiffness has been reduced by 12 per cent, which is said to improve front-end feel and grip at extreme lean angles. This is said to allow riders to be able to carry more mid-corner speed and open the throttle earlier on corner exit.

The new final gearing also shortens the wheelbase by 8 mm which is said to make the new Panigale V4 even quicker in direction changes. This should translate to making the bike easier to handle around technical sections and less physically demanding. The V4S version also introduces new adjustable clip-ons for track use, which can be raised by 10 mm.

2027 Ducati Panigale V4 Electronics

In the updated electronics suite, the 2027 Panigale V4 employs Dynamic Engine Brake, which replaces the previous Engine Brake Control. This system uses the Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO) algorithm to modulate engine braking according to the actual load on the rear tyre. This is said to result in more predictable corner entry behaviour, greater stability under braking while leaned over and increased confidence for the rider.

Also introduced is the new Race Brake Control, which makes its debut on the Panigale V4 for the first time. This system has been developed in Ducati’s exclusive models, and increases rear wheel’s contribution during deceleration, making more effective use of available grip. For 2027, the Panigale V4 also gets Vehicle Hold Control, which makes hill starts easier and standard cruise control.

2027 Ducati Panigale V4 Availability

The 2027 Ducati Panigale V4 will be available across Europe from December 2026 and should be available in India in the first quarter of 2027.