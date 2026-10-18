India-Spec Honda Rebel 300 Specifications Revealed

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Limited has revealed the detailed specifications of the India-spec Rebel 300. Launched in the country in August this year, the Rebel 300 is offered in two variants - Standard and E-Clutch - with prices starting from Rs 2.22 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the Rebel 300 are currently open, with deliveries yet to commence.



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Honda Rebel 300: Engine Specifications



Starting at the heart of the matter, the Rebel 300 features a 286 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 27.2 bhp at 8000 rpm and 24.5 Nm of peak torque at 6250 rpm. In the standard variant, power is sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed gearbox equipped with an assist and slipper clutch. The E-Tech uses the same basic hardware but adds Honda’s E-Tech clutchless gear shift technology, which allows users to cycle through the gears without needing to physically engage the clutch.



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Honda Rebel 300: Dimensions & Weight

Moving to the dimensions, the Rebel 300 measures 2200 mm long, 808 mm wide and 1125 mm tall. The wheelbase, meanwhile, stretches to 1506 mm. Given its bobber-style looks, the Rebel 300 features a low seat height of 690 mm, while ground clearance stands at 129 mm.



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Coming to the weight, the Rebel 300 Standard tips the scale at 173 kg, while the E-Clutch weighs in at 176 kg due to the additional mechanics surrounding the E-Clutch system.



Honda Rebel 300: Cycle Parts



Honda has looked to keep the cycle parts quite simple on the Rebel 300. Suspension duties are carried out by a telescopic fork up front and twin shocks at the rear, with stopping power coming from disc brakes at either end. Dual-channel ABS is standard. The motorcycle sits on 16-inch wheels at either end, with the front featuring a 130/90 section tyre and the rear a 150/80 section tyre.



Honda Rebel 300: Features



Moving to the features department, the Rebel 300 gets a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity as standard. The cluster can be paired with the user's smartphone via the Honda RoadSync app, allowing access to features such as turn-by-turn navigation. The Rebel 300 also gets an LED projector headlamp and LED taillight as standard and a USB Type-C outlet is also present to charge the user’s smartphone.