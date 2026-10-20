Hero Xtreme 250R Gets Frequency Selective Damping (FSD): What is It?

Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2027 Hero Xtreme 250R in one single variant, priced at Rs. 1.98 lakh (Ex-showroom). The new Xtreme 250R now gets several updates, including new colour options, ride-by-wire with multiple riding modes, traction control, cruise control, a bi-directional quickshifter and a TFT display. It also gets segment-first Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) which adjusts the shock absorber damping automatically, depending on road surface.



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According to Hero, the Xtreme 250R becomes the first motorcycle in the world to get frequency selective damping, or FSD, a feature which automatically adjusts how stiff or soft the ride feels, depending on the frequency of the road bumps. FSD operates through mechanical hydraulic pressure and through internal valves and doesn’t use any electronics. So, there’s no need for electronic sensors, computers or external power to activate the FSD.

Also Read: 2027 Hero Xtreme 250R Launched at Rs. 1.98 Lakh

Developed in partnership with KONI, the system uses an additional internal piston and hydraulic valve built directly to the rear monoshock. When riding over broken roads or chattered tarmac, the quick wheel vibrations force the FSD valve to open, making the monoshock go soft, and allowing it to absorb the surface harshness, giving the rider a plush, comfortable ride. During fast cornering, the FSD valve stays closed, allowing the monoshock to stiffen up, preventing the rear end from squatting or wallowing.

On the Xtreme 250R, FSD offers a mechanical and inexpensive solution, rather than expensive and more complex semi-active electronic suspension seen on high-end bikes which are more expensive. Mechanical FSD on a 250 cc motorcycle is indeed a major industry milestone. How it actually performs out on the real world is something we will look forward to test once we get to test the 2027 Hero Xtreme 250R.