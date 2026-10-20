Updated Hero Xtreme 250R: What’s New?

The Hero Xtreme 250R has been launched with significant updates in a single variant – called Carbon, adding several hardware and tech updates. Launched at Rs. 1.98 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Xtreme 250R gets new colour options along with a long list of new features to give it fresh appeal, and improvements all around. Here’s a look at what all has changed on the Xtreme 250R Carbon.

Also Read: 2027 Hero Xtreme 250R Launched At Rs. 1.98 Lakh

Ride-by-Wire with Ride Modes & Traction Control

The updated Xtreme 250R Carbon now gets ride-by-wire throttle which offers four riding modes – Road, Rain, Sport and Track. The traction control system is calibrated individually for each mode.

TFT Display with TPMS, Cruise Control

The Xtreme 250R now gets a new 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity which offers features like tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and cruise control. There’s turn-by-turn navigation, but Google Maps mirroring is not offered. The new TFT display also offers a lap timer and a drag race timer as well.



Marginally More Torque, Now Gets Bi-Directional Quickshifter

Mechanically, the 250 cc, single-cylinder engine continues to develop 29 bhp at 9,250 rpm although torque is marginally up from 25 Nm to 25.3 Nm with the peak arriving higher at 7,500 rpm. The six-speed gearbox continues with the slip and assist clutch. but the Xtreme 250R now gets a bi-directional quickshifter which allows the rider to shift up and down through the gears without pulling the clutch lever.

Frequency Selective Damping (FSD)

The Hero Xtreme 250R claims to be the world’s first motorcycle with Frequency Selective Damping (FSD). Developed by KONI, the FSD is a purely mechanical suspension technology that adjusts shock absorber stiffness based on the frequency of movement using a hydraulic control valve that adjusts the oil in the shock to adjust firmness according to low-frequency or high-frequency inputs depending on road surface.

New Colour Options

The new Hero Xtreme 250R is offered in a choice of three distinct colour options – Carbon Red, Carbon Black and Carbon White.

Carbon Black is a mix of matte and glossy black body panels with subtle gold-bronze highlights on the engine casing and alloy wheels

Carbon Red is a vibrant red colour scheme with contrasting matte dark grey and black components on the bodywork alongside gold-anodised upside-down front forks.

Carbon White is a white colour option with striking red accents and stands out with its matching white-coloured alloy wheels.

Pricing & Rivals

The updated Hero Xtreme 250R is priced at Rs. 1.98 Lakh (Ex-showroom) and its primary rival is the KTM 250 Duke (Rs. 2.28 lakh). Other options in the quarter-litre sports segment include the Bajaj Pulsar N250 (Rs. 1.45 lakh).

Watch the First Look Video of the Updated Hero Xtreme 250R:



