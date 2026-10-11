Honda ADV 160 Fuel Tank Capacity, Kerb Weight Revealed

Honda has already launched the ADV 160 with prices starting at Rs 1.70 Lakh. But its full specifications were not disclosed. The newly released brochure reveals details of the scooter's features, engine and dimensions.

It gets an adventure-inspired design, a 5-inch TFT display, Honda Smart Key, disc brakes at both ends and 175mm of ground clearance. According to the company, the scooter is also compatible with fuel blends ranging from E20 to E85, making it India's first flex-fuel scooter.

Engine And Performance

The Honda ADV 160 is powered by a 156.93cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 16bhp at 8,750rpm and 15Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The engine is paired with a CVT transmission.

It also gets an Idling Stop System (ISS), which switches off the engine during brief stops to help improve fuel efficiency. The ADV 160 is compatible with fuel blends ranging from E20 to E85. Honda describes it as India's first flex-fuel scooter, allowing it to run on petrol containing up to 85 per cent ethanol.

Braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends, with single-channel ABS operating on the front wheel. The scooter also features Honda Selectable Torque Control to help manage rear-wheel traction.

The ADV 160 measures 1,966mm in length, 758mm in width and 1,116mm in height, with a wheelbase of 1,333mm. It has 175mm of ground clearance and a kerb weight of 137kg.

Features And Technology

The ADV 160 gets a 5-inch TFT instrument display with customisable layouts and day-and-night visibility. Bluetooth connectivity allows riders to access navigation, messages, weather updates and music-related information, as well as accept or decline calls.

It also features Honda Smart Key technology, which enables keyless operation and helps riders locate the scooter. Other equipment includes an LED headlamp, LED indicators and hazard lights. Additionally, the scooter gets a 15W USB Type-C charging port.

The combination of the TFT display, smartphone connectivity and keyless operation adds convenience for everyday use.

Convenience And Safety

The Honda ADV 160 offers 27 litres of underseat storage, which the company claims is the largest in its segment. It also gets an 8.1-litre fuel tank with front fuel filling, allowing riders to refuel without opening the seat.

Compared with its rivals, the ADV 160 has a larger fuel tank than the Hero Xoom 160, which gets a 7-litre tank, and the Yamaha Aerox 155, which has a 5.5-litre tank. This gives the Honda an advantage in fuel capacity over both scooters.

The ADV 160 also features a split grab rail for the pillion and a side-stand engine cut-off function, which prevents the engine from running when the side stand is engaged.