Honda CB500 Specifications Revealed: 189kg Weight, 27.7 Bhp Output
- Comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox
- Tips the scale at 189kg kerb and gets a 15.2-litre fuel tank
- Prices start at Rs 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom)
We finally have all the specifications of the Honda CB500, which was recently launched in India at an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 2.75 lakh. The motorcycle is available in three variants and is made in India. Let’s take a look at all the details of the CB500.
Also Read: Honda ADV 160 Deliveries Delayed: Will Begin Early In 2027
Honda CB500: Dimensions
The CB500 measures 2,164mm in length, 757mm in width and 1,105mm in height. It has a 1,439mm wheelbase and 168mm of ground clearance. Kerb weight stands at 189kg, while the fuel tank has a capacity of 15.2 litres.
Honda CB500: Engine
Powering the CB500 is a 501.7cc, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine. It produces 27.7 bhp at 5,250rpm and 43.3 Nm of torque at 3,750rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox, while an assist and slipper clutch is also offered. A five-speed gearbox feels a bit dated on a new 500cc motorcycle in 2026, especially when six-speed units are common among rivals even in the lower price bracket. The Triumph Bonneville T4, for example, starts at Rs 2.55 lakh and gets a couple of extra cogs.
Also Read: Honda ADV 160 Fuel Tank Capacity, Kerb Weight Revealed
Honda CB500: Cycle Parts
Coming to cycle parts. It rides on a 100/90-19 front tyre and a 150/70-17 rear tyre. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork at the front and gas-charged twin shocks at the rear. Disc brakes are offered at both ends, with dual-channel ABS as standard.
Honda CB500: Features
The CB500 gets a semi-digital instrument console, LED headlamp and tail-lamp, and Bluetooth smartphone connectivity through Honda RoadSync. The system supports turn-by-turn navigation, and it also has a USB Type-C port. Other features include Honda Selectable Torque Control and the traction control system.
Also Read: Made-in-India Honda CB500: Who Is This New 500 cc Bike Really For?
Honda CB500: Price And Variants
The range starts with the Alloy variant, priced at Rs 2.75 lakh. The mid-spec Spoke Tubeless trim costs Rs 3 lakh, while the top-spec version is priced at Rs 3.02 lakh. The latter largely builds on the mid-spec model with additional graphics and stripes.
Also Read: Honda CB500 Colour Options Revealed
Honda CB500: Deliveries
Deliveries of the CB500 Alloy variant are expected to begin in January 2026, while the CB500 Spoke and CB500 Spoke with Stripes are expected to reach buyers sometime in April 2027. It will be sold exclusively through the company’s BigWing dealerships across the country.
The CB500 enters a segment where Royal Enfield’s discontinued 500cc range once had a strong presence. Honda will be looking to attract buyers who want a larger-capacity modern classic thumper.
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