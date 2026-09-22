Honda CB500 Colour Options Revealed
- The CB500 is available in four colour options
- It gets Alloy, Spoke Tubeless and Spoke Tubeless with Stripes variants
- Prices range from Rs 2.75 lakh to Rs 3.02 lakh (ex-showroom)
Honda revealed the CB500 a few months ago and recently launched the motorcycle in India at Rs 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It resembles its smaller sibling, the Honda CB350, and is positioned as a heritage roadster with retro-inspired styling. The motorcycle is equipped with a 501cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine, along with all-LED lighting and an analogue-digital instrument cluster.
Also Read: Honda CB500 Launched In India At Rs 2.75 Lakh
The Honda CB500 is available in four colour options: Pearl Igneous Black, Rebel Red Metallic 2, Mat Steel Silver Metallic and Pearl Deep Ground Gray. Pearl Igneous Black is available with both alloy and spoke-tubeless wheel configurations.
Honda offers the CB500 in three variants: Alloy, Spoke Tubeless and Spoke Tubeless with Stripes. The motorcycle also gets Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS.
The CB500 is priced from Rs 2.75 lakh for the Alloy variant, while the Spoke Tubeless variant is priced at Rs 3 lakh. The top-spec Spoke Tubeless with Stripes variant is priced at Rs 3.02 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
The Honda CB500 is powered by a 501cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine, which produces 28 bhp and 43 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox and gets a slip-and-assist clutch as standard.
The CB500 does not have a direct rival in the Indian market. Its closest competitor is the BSA Gold Star 650, which uses a single-cylinder 652cc engine and is priced at Rs 3.46 lakh (ex-showroom).
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