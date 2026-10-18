New Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Variants Explained

Hero MotoCorp recently launched the new Xtreme 160R 4V in India, with prices starting at Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle comes in three trim levels, Standard, Pro, and Carbon, though the Standard trim will only be available from January 2027. Deliveries for the Pro and Carbon commence from November 1.

Also read: New Xtreme 160R 4V Launched At Rs 1.27 Lakh





On the cosmetic end, the new 160R 4V gets a sharper design with a revised fuel tank and more angular fairing. The colourways and body graphics too have been revised for the updated model.



Also read: 2027 Hero Xtreme 250R Launched In India: Priced at Rs 1.98 Lakh



Here is a look at what each variant gets:



Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Standard

Price: Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom)



LCD instrument cluster

Mechanical throttle

Panic brake alert

Telescopic front fork

Disc brakes with single-channel ABS

Two colourways: Firestorm Red, Pearl Black

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Pro

Price: Rs 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom)



Throttle-By-Wire

Ride modes - Rain, Road & Sport

Cruise Control

43 mm KYB USD front fork

Dual-channel ABS

Two colourways: Pro Red, Pro Black



Also read: 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: In Pictures



Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Carbon

Price: Rs 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom)



5-step adjustable brake & clutch levers

4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster

Race timer with 2 modes

Illuminated switchgear

4 colourways: Carbon Red, Carbon Black, Carbon Grey & Abrax Orange



Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Specifications



Focusing on the engine, the 160R 4V retains the same 163.2 cc, single-cylinder, four-valve engine as before, developing a peak 16.86 bhp at 8750 rpm and 14.6 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. Stopping power comes from disc brakes at the front and rear. Kerb weight, meanwhile, has increased from 147.5 kg to 149 kg in the Pro and Carbon trims.