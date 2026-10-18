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New Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Variants Explained

Jaiveer Mehra
last published date : 18 October 2026, 13:27 IST
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New Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Variants Explained
Highlights
  • Launched in three trims - Standard, Pro & Carbon
  • Standard trim to be available from Jan 2027
  • Deliveries of Pro & Carbon trims start Nov 1, 2026

Hero MotoCorp recently launched the new Xtreme 160R 4V in India, with prices starting at Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle comes in three trim levels, Standard, Pro, and Carbon, though the Standard trim will only be available from January 2027. Deliveries for the Pro and Carbon commence from November 1.

Also read: New Xtreme 160R 4V Launched At Rs 1.27 Lakh

2026 Hero Xtreme 160 R 4 V Abrax Orange

On the cosmetic end, the new 160R 4V gets a sharper design with a revised fuel tank and more angular fairing. The colourways and body graphics too have been revised for the updated model.

Also read: 2027 Hero Xtreme 250R Launched In India: Priced at Rs 1.98 Lakh

Here is a look at what each variant gets:

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Standard

Price: Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom)

  • LCD instrument cluster
  • Mechanical throttle
  • Panic brake alert
  • Telescopic front fork
  • Disc brakes with single-channel ABS
  • Two colourways: Firestorm Red, Pearl Black
Hero Xtreme 160 R 4 V colours

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Pro

Price: Rs 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom)

  • Throttle-By-Wire
  • Ride modes - Rain, Road & Sport
  • Cruise Control
  • 43 mm KYB USD front fork
  • Dual-channel ABS
  • Two colourways: Pro Red, Pro Black
Hero Xtreme 160 R 4 V TFT display

Also read: 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: In Pictures

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Carbon

Price: Rs 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom)

  • 5-step adjustable brake & clutch levers
  • 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster
  • Race timer with 2 modes
  • Illuminated switchgear
  • 4 colourways: Carbon Red, Carbon Black, Carbon Grey & Abrax Orange

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Specifications

Focusing on the engine, the 160R 4V retains the same 163.2 cc, single-cylinder, four-valve engine as before, developing a peak 16.86 bhp at 8750 rpm and 14.6 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. Stopping power comes from disc brakes at the front and rear. Kerb weight, meanwhile, has increased from 147.5 kg to 149 kg in the Pro and Carbon trims.

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Learn more about Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
Variants
Images
Colors
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.33 - 1.38 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View Xtreme 160R 4V Specifications
View Xtreme 160R 4V Features
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