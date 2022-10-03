5 Things You Must Know If You Are Planning To Buy a Used Skoda Rapid

The Skoda Rapid was first launched in 2011, and for the longest time, it was the most affordable model in the company's India line-up. Earlier this year, the car was replaced by the all-new Skoda Slavia compact sedan. However, you can still find the Skoda Rapid in the used car space and given the fact that it has spent over 10 years in India, the number of options available in the market will quite large. So, if you are planning to buy a used Skoda Rapid, here are 5 things that you must know before you start looking for one.

1. The Skoda Rapid was a very good driver's car. The car handled like a charm and the ride quality was also quite nice, offering plush and surefooted driving dynamics.

2. While the more recent model was a petrol-only car, powered by a 1.0-litre TSI engine, the older Rapid came in both petrol and diesel engine options. Both were quite capable, although we would suggest going for the diesel model. The 1.5-litre TDI oil burner was quite fun-to-drive, and it also came with the optional DSG automatic gearbox. The newer 1.0-litre TSI is also a very good choice, however, right you might not get very many options in the used car space.

3. During its decade-long run in India, the Rapid hardly received any major updates, save for some minor cosmetic changes. And that was the biggest reason for its declining sales. The car's design and styling look dated and the same was the case with the cabin.

4. The features list was also not so impressive. The Rapid came with basic offerings like - projector headlamps, daytime running lights, halogen foglamps, and smoked taillamps. Skoda did not even offer LED projectors as an option. The Rapid also missed out on features like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and sunroof, while things like the touchscreen infotainment system and flat-bottom steering when are only offered with the top-end trim. So, if these feature matter to you then you should look for something else.

5. Because the Rapid has been in the market for over 10 years, depending on the model year and condition of the car, you can get a used Skoda Rapid for anywhere between Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 9 lakh. However, we'd suggest not to go for a model that is older than 2015-2016. Also, do remember, given the fact that the Rapid has been discontinued resale value of the car is likely to go down.