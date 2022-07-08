Planning to Buy A Used Skoda Rapid? Here Are Things You Need To Know
- The Skoda Rapid is no longer on sale in India
- The Rapid was great in terms of driving dynamics but was also dated
- Depending on the model year you can get one for Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 9 lakh
The Skoda Rapid was the entry-level offering from the Czech carmaker until it was recently replaced by the Slavia sedan. In fact, the Rapid was one of the most affordable models in the compact sedan segment. However, Skoda did not give a proper update to the car for over 10 years, and it could no longer keep up with its advanced and more modern rivals. But we feel it was one of the nicer compact sedans to buy if you were looking for a driver's car, and you can still get one in the used car market. However, before you start looking for a pre-owned Skoda Rapid, here are some pros and cons you much know about.
Pros:
- In terms of driving dynamics, the Skoda Rapid is a total treat to drive. The car's handling is on point the ride quality is also quite good.
- The built quality of the Skoda Rapid is also very good, and so is the fit and finish. Right from the paint to the plastics used inside feels premium.
- The 1.0-litre TSI that was offered with the newer model was a hoot to drive. However, the older model also came with a 1.5-litre diesel engine with the option of an automatic DSG (Direct Shift Gearbox) which made the car quite enjoyable to drive.
While the fit and finish inside the cabin were good, the overall design was still quite dated.
Cons:
- As mentioned before, the Skoda Rapid largely remained unchanged over the past decade, and it now looks dated compared to its rivals. The features list was also not so impressive offering basic projector headlamps, with daytime running lights, halogen foglamps, and smoked taillamps. Skoda did not even offer LED projectors as an option.
- While the fit and finish inside the cabin were good, the overall design was still quite dated. The Rapid also missed out on features like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and sunroof, while things like the touchscreen infotainment system and flat-bottom steering when are only offered with the top-end trim.
- While the car was certainly fun-to-drive, after-sales service and parts cost for the Skoda Rapid is still relatively more expensive compared to rivals. Especially for the older model with the DSG automatic transmission, which was quite expensive to maintain.
