New Cars and Bikes in India

ABB To Supply Charging Technology To Gen 3 Cars In The Formula E World Championship

ABB has announced that it will provide the charging technology for the Gen3 cars in Formula E World Championship. ABB has been title partner of the championship since Season 4.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
ABB has become a global leader in connected DC fast charging systems for electric vehicles

ABB has announced that it will provide the charging technology for the Gen3 cars in Formula E World Championship. ABB has been title partner of the championship since Season 4. Gen3 cars will be racing as of Season 9 (2022-2023), with the vehicles designed to be lighter, faster and more energy-efficient. Together with engineers from motorsport governing body the FIA and Formula E, ABB's Electrification teams are currently working on the specifications and requirements to develop an innovative and safe solution for charging the Gen3 cars through portable charging units that can charge two cars simultaneously.

Also Read: Ashok Leyland And ABB Power Sign MoU to Develop Electric Buses For India

sptos16c

Gen3 cars will be racing as of Season 9 with the vehicles designed to be lighter, faster and more energy-efficient.

With more than 14,000 DC fast chargers installed across more than 80 countries worldwide, ABB has proven technology and experience which will be incorporated into these chargers for Gen3 cars. ABB Electrification President Tarak Mehta, said, "The ABB FIA Formula E Championship is more than a race - it is our test-bed for innovative electromobility technologies, driving development to the production line of electric vehicles and ultimately contributing to a cleaner environment for all."

9qu6mcl4

ABB has proven technology and experience which will be incorporated into these chargers for Gen3 cars.

0 Comments

ABB has become a global leader in connected DC fast charging systems for electric vehicles and through projects, such as Electrify America, IONITY, Fastned and many more, to which ABB supplies High Power DC fast charging stations. It is also an official partner of the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E team.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

DC models

DC Avanti
DC Avanti
₹ 36.8 Lakh *
Jawa 300 2
x
2020 Jeep Compass Night Eagle Special Edition Officially Teased
2020 Jeep Compass Night Eagle Special Edition Officially Teased
Production-Ready Kia Sonet Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Production-Ready Kia Sonet Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities