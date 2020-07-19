ABB To Supply Charging Technology To Gen 3 Cars In The Formula E World Championship

ABB has announced that it will provide the charging technology for the Gen3 cars in Formula E World Championship. ABB has been title partner of the championship since Season 4. Gen3 cars will be racing as of Season 9 (2022-2023), with the vehicles designed to be lighter, faster and more energy-efficient. Together with engineers from motorsport governing body the FIA and Formula E, ABB's Electrification teams are currently working on the specifications and requirements to develop an innovative and safe solution for charging the Gen3 cars through portable charging units that can charge two cars simultaneously.

With more than 14,000 DC fast chargers installed across more than 80 countries worldwide, ABB has proven technology and experience which will be incorporated into these chargers for Gen3 cars. ABB Electrification President Tarak Mehta, said, "The ABB FIA Formula E Championship is more than a race - it is our test-bed for innovative electromobility technologies, driving development to the production line of electric vehicles and ultimately contributing to a cleaner environment for all."

ABB has become a global leader in connected DC fast charging systems for electric vehicles and through projects, such as Electrify America, IONITY, Fastned and many more, to which ABB supplies High Power DC fast charging stations. It is also an official partner of the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E team.

