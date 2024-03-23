F1 Academy Director Susie Wolff Files Criminal Complaint Against FIA Over Allegations

Susie Wolff, the managing director of the F1 Driver Academy and wife of Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, has taken legal action against the International Automobile Federation (FIA) over allegations made against her at the end of last year. The move comes after a series of events that have left Wolff questioning the transparency and accountability of the FIA's actions.

The controversy began when the FIA announced it was investigating a potential conflict of interest between the Wolffs, following media speculation about confidential information being shared. Although the FIA did not name the Wolffs in its statement, it was evident who the governing body was referring to, leading to public support from F1 and Mercedes' rivals.

However, despite the lack of official acknowledgement, Susie Wolff found the FIA's response unsatisfactory, stating that her reputation was tarnished by the ordeal. In a public statement, she expressed her disappointment, saying, "For two days, insinuations have been made about my integrity in public and through background briefings, but nobody from the FIA has spoken to me directly."

Following the backlash and what she perceived as a failure on the part of the FIA to address the situation adequately, Wolff took matters into her own hands. She filed a criminal complaint in French courts, citing a lack of transparency and accountability from the FIA in their handling of the matter. The complaint was officially lodged on March 4th.

Wolff's decision to pursue legal action against the FIA coincides with the governing body's recent announcement clearing its president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, of allegations of interference in two Formula 1 races last year. While the FIA maintains that it conducted a thorough investigation into the matter, Wolff's actions cast doubt on the transparency of the process.