FIA President Ben Sulayem Cleared of Wrongdoing Following Investigation

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has concluded its investigation into allegations of interference by its president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, during two Formula 1 events in the 2023 season, clearing him of any wrongdoing.

Initially reported by BBC, the allegations involved claims that Ben Sulayem attempted to influence the handling of incidents at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

At the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, it was alleged that Ben Sulayem intervened to reverse a penalty imposed on Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin. However, the penalty was rescinded following a review petition supported by video evidence of similar infractions by other teams.

Regarding the Las Vegas Grand Prix, allegations surfaced that Ben Sulayem opposed the homologation of the new track for racing. However, the FIA's Compliance Department conducted a thorough investigation, including interviews with 11 witnesses, and found no evidence to substantiate the claims of interference.

The FIA's Ethics Committee unanimously declared a lack of evidence of any wrongdoing by Ben Sulayem. The committee described the investigation as robust, independent, and spanning 30 days. They appreciated Ben Sulayem's cooperation, transparency, and compliance throughout the process.

Ben Sulayem, who assumed the FIA presidency in December 2021, succeeded Jean Todt in the role. He expressed his commitment to supporting the sport and ensuring the safety and integrity of Formula 1 events.

In response to the allegations, Ben Sulayem maintained his support for the sport's growth and safety. He emphasised his responsibility as FIA president to prioritise the welfare of drivers, staff, and spectators.

The conclusion of the investigation marks a significant development in ensuring transparency and accountability within the FIA. As Formula 1 continues to evolve, maintaining the integrity of its governance processes remains paramount to upholding the sport's credibility and reputation.