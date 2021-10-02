Actor Mohanlal's Throwback Picture With His Hindustan Ambassador Goes Viral

A photo posted by Malayalam movie superstar Mohanlal recently went viral on the internet, however, it has nothing to do with a new movie or anything. In fact, the photo posted by the versatile actor was of himself with his old Hindustan Ambassador car, with the caption 'Nostalgia'. And now, lakhs of followers have already liked and shared this picture. The Ambassador in the photo is believed to be the first vehicle bought by the critically acclaimed actor, known for movies like Drishyam, Lucifer and Drishyam 2, among several other movies.

A quick search on the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways' Vahan portal helped us confirm that the Hindustan Ambassador in the photo is the 1986 Mark 4 model. The Mark 4 was the last of the Mark series cars to be sold by Hindustan Motors before it was replaced by the HM Ambassador Nova in 1990. The car used to come with a 1.8-litre petrol engine that offered 74 bhp and 135 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Actor Mohanlal Brings Home Toyota Vellfire Luxury MPV

Actor Mohanlal was the first owner of the newly launched Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV in Kerala in 2020

A few of the distinctive characteristics of this model was the large chequered grille and square park lamps, which were part of the heavy visual updates the car had received when the car was launched in 1979, departing from the flatter design of the 1950s. While the Ambassador is certainly a special one, it's not the only exotic car in Mohanlal's garage. In fact, the actor is a bit car enthusiast and a fan of Toyota cars. He's known to have owned models like Land Cruiser, Innova Crysta and back in 2020, he became the first owner of the newly launched Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV in Kerala. He also own W221, the old Mercedes Benz S-Class, Mercedes Benz GL350 CDI and an Ojes RV.