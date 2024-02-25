Login

Actor Priya Mani Takes Delivery Of Her New Mercedes-Benz GLC Luxury SUV

Actor Priya Mani’s new Mercedes-Benz GLC is finished in a Polar White shade
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 25, 2024

  • The new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC remains popular with celebrities.
  • The new GLC is offered with petrol and diesel engine with mild-hybrid tech.
  • The Mercedes-Benz GLC range starts from Rs. 74.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Actor Priya Mani, known for her performances in Tamil and Telugu films, recently brought home the new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC luxury SUV. The actor was seen taking delivery of her new SUV along with her family. The Mercedes-Benz GLC is one of the most popular SUVs in the automaker’s stable and is priced at Rs. 74.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Reverses Plan To Go Fully-Electric By 2030

Priya Mani took the delivery of the new-gen GLC in the Polar White shade. The latest iteration was launched in India last year bringing a host of upgrades including a bigger grille, revised headlamps, reworked front and rear bumpers, as well as new LED taillights. The cabin received a complete overhaul including a new dashboard with a vertically-stacked 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console and new air vents. 

 

undefined

 

On the feature front, the Mercedes-Benz GLC comes with a comfortable second row while the feature list comprises Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 64-colour ambient lighting, an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera and more. The SUV also gets air suspension that raises the ground clearance by 20 mm. 

 

The safety feature list is equally extensive and gets seven airbags, ISOFIX anchorages, seatbelt pretensioners, and a suite of pre-safe ADAS features including Blind Spot Assist, Attention Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, and more. 

 

Also Read: Actor Karan Tacker Buys The Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV

Power on the new GLC comes from 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The GLC 300 draws power from a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine tuned for 254 bhp and 400 Nm, while the GLC 220d gets a 2.0-litre diesel churning out 194 bhp and 440 Nm. Both engines get 48-volt mild-hybrid system for better performance and efficiency. Power goes to all four wheels via the 9-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive. 

 

The Mercedes-Benz GLC competes with a host of offerings including the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, Land Rover Discovery Sport, and Lexus NX 350h.


