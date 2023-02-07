Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team Presents New Car For The 2023 Season

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team has revealed its new challenger for the 2023 season, the C43 with its Livery prominently featuring red and black colours that replace the previous layout of red and white. The new livery heavily features badging promoting its new title sponsor, Stake. The launch event took place jointly in Zurich and at the team’s headquarters in Hinwil, Switzerland. The team also launched a series of CGI images and videos of the newly launched car to fans and media along with making it available in Augmented Reality. The car will feature a power unit from Ferrari.

This could be the very last car from Sauber to feature the Alfa Romeo branding after Audi purchased a stake in the team. Audi will eventually take control of the team by buying more stake before it makes its official debut in 2026. The Team has found a new title sponsor in Stake after its former sponsor Orlen struck up a deal with AlphaTauri for the 2023 season.

The team has also had some recent changes in management with Alessandro Alunni Bravi joining as Team Representative after Frederic Vasseur left the team for Ferrari this season. Mclaren’s previous team principal Andreas Seidl has also joined the team as the new CEO. The team retains its driver lineup of Valtteri Bottas and Zhao Guanyu for the 2023 season with Theo Pourchaire serving as its reserve driver. The team’s previous reserve driver, Robert Kubica’s association with the team ended after Orlen’s exit.