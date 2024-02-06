Stake Sauber F1 Unveils New Livery For 2024 Season
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on February 6, 2024
Highlights
The Stake Sauber Formula 1 team lifted the curtains on their 2024 contender, the C44, at a launch event held in London on Monday evening. The Swiss outfit, now operating under the moniker Stake F1 Team, presented a striking new livery featuring fluorescent green and black hues, marking a significant departure from its Alfa Romeo days.
This transformation comes as the team embraces a fresh era, bridging the gap between its tenure with Alfa Romeo and its upcoming affiliation with Audi as the full-fledged works team in 2026. The Stake branding takes centre stage as the team's sole title sponsor, signifying a renewed identity and a strategic push towards expanding its fan base.
Under the leadership of technical director James Key, the C44 represents a radical departure from its predecessor. Key, who joined the team in September, spearheaded an ambitious redesign, resulting in what he describes as "virtually a completely new car." Notable among the technical novelties is the shift from push-rod to pull-rod front suspension, a move aimed at harnessing aerodynamic advantages, akin to the configurations adopted by Red Bull and McLaren.
Speaking on the team's bold choices, Key emphasised the comprehensive nature of the overhaul, with significant aerodynamic modifications complementing the mechanical changes. The C44 boasts an "aggressively redesigned" aerodynamic package, reflecting Sauber's commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance in a fiercely competitive field.
Acknowledging the evolving landscape of Formula 1, Key stressed the importance of staying ahead of the curve while remaining open to experimentation. Despite the convergence of design philosophies across teams since the introduction of current regulations, Sauber's adoption of the pull-rod suspension underscores its willingness to chart its own course in pursuit of success.
Beyond the technical realm, Sauber's ambitions extend to organisational restructuring and operational enhancements. With an eye toward future competitiveness, the team has embarked on a rigorous R&D program, with plans to introduce significant updates in the early stages of the championship.
Valtteri Bottas, set to embark on his third season with the team, expressed optimism and lofty aspirations for the upcoming campaign. He emphasised the need for tangible progress following a season that fell short of expectations, underlining Sauber's collective determination to raise the bar.
Looking ahead, team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi emphasised the transitional phase underway, as Sauber prepares to transition into Audi's works team. This pivotal period underscores the team's commitment to laying a robust foundation for sustained success, with investments in technical infrastructure and talent acquisition poised to drive future growth.
