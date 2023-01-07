F1: McLaren Announces Launch Date Of 2023 Challenger

McLaren has become the fifth team to have announced the launch date of its upcoming Formula 1 challenger, and McLaren will unveil the MCL37 - as it is expected to be called - on February 13, 2022. The launch overlaps that of Aston Martin F1, making it a busy day for the British teams. The Woking based outfit has become the fifth team to have announced its unveil date, with the others being AlphaTauri (February 11), Ferrari (February 14) , and Alpine (February 16) .

The McLaren MCL37 will be piloted by Lando Norris - who is in his fifth year with McLaren - and rookie driver Oscar Piastri (2021 Formula 2 Champion). McLaren signed Piastri after a long contract saga with Alpine, to replace 8-time Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo, who the team ended its contract with prematurely.

Oscar Piastri will replace Daniel Ricciardo to partner Norris at McLaren.