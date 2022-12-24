Ferrari Announces Date For 2023 F1 Challenger Reveal

Ferrari has announced the date for the launch of the F1-75 successor which will again strive to end the Scuderia’s F1 world championship draught which now will extend to 15 years. It is launching the car on February 14 and has also hinted at a darker red branding. Ferrari since 1997 has used scarlet red which is when its relationship with Philip Morris and Marlboro started. Last year, Ferrari started winding down the relationship with Philip Morris and even the F1-75 had a darker shade of red.

Internally, the 2023 Ferrari is called the 675 and has been developed under Matt Binotto, the former Ferrari team boss and technical director who leaves the team on December 31 officially. In fact, Binotto has already said his goodbyes to the Maranello-based outfit and his successor Fredrik Vasseur has already joined the team even though his first day is January 9.

The 675 hopes to rid Ferrari of the engine reliability problems that derailed the title challenge launched by Charles Leclerc. In fact, the car is expected to unlock more power and is going to use ideas that Red Bull’s championship-winning car pioneered last year. It will be an evolution of the original concept but the team in Maranello is working on improving tyre management.

With the arrival of the former Sauber CEO, Vasseur, the Scuderia is expected to be strategically more efficient. That being said, Binotto was also the technical director and has been considered one of the best technical minds in F1. Ferrari doesn’t have a replacement lined up for him and that could be an issue for the team which has traditionally struggled with in-season development.