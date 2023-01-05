  • Home
Alpine To Unveil 2023 Formula 1 Challenger 'A523' On February 16

Alpine F1 team has become the fourth team to announce the date of unveil for its 2023 challenger.
The date is set in (En)stone. BWT Alpine F1 team will unveil its 2023 Formula 1 season challenger - the A523 - on February 16, 2023. The Enstone based outfit is the fourth team to have announced the date of unveil for its upcoming racecar, following AlphaTauri (February 11), Aston Martin (February 13), and Ferrari (February 14).

The A523 will be piloted by an updated driver line-up for 2023, which includes Pierre Gasly - who replaces departing Fernando Alonso. Gasly will be partnered by Esteban Ocon, making it an all French line-up for the French team.

One-time Grand Prix winner Pierre Gasly will partner Esteban Ocon at Alpine F1 in 2023.

Alpine F1 team finished P4 in the constructors championship after a season long battle with McLaren F1 team, despite struggling with reliability issues with its Renault engine. To resolve the problems, Renault is working on an updated water pump design which promises better reliability without a loss in performance. 

While Alpine won the battle with McLaren for the constructors place, it lost the legal battle with the Woking-based outfit to sign 2021 Formula 2 Champion Oscar Piastri. Alpine then signed Gasly, who was driving for AlphaTauri until the end of 2022.

