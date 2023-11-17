Login

All-New Lucid Gravity Electric SUV Unveiled At LA Auto Show

Lucid has stated that it will start manufacturing the Gravity SUV by late-2024
By Sidharth Nambiar

1 mins read

17-Nov-23 02:37 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Marks Lucid’s foray into the SUV segment.
  • Has a drag coefficient of 0.24.
  • Powered by a dual motor setup, producing up to 792 bhp.

US-based electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors has unveiled its first SUV, the Gravity, at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The first vehicle to be unveiled by the brand after the Air sedan in 2016, this marks its foray into the SUV segment. With a starting price of under $80,000 in the US market, the Gravity will be offered in both two- and three-row seating configurations. Lucid has also stated it will start manufacturing the Gravity SUV by late 2024.

 

Lucid claims a drag coefficient of 0.24 for the SUV

 

Visually, the Gravity shares some styling cues with the Air sedan, particularly around the fascia. These include a similar front bumper and headlamps. Differences however, become apparent towards the rear end, where the EV has a sleek silhouette, with a glass roof, long rear overhang, sharply angled C-pillar and a rear spoiler. The Gravity’s rear section also holds a resemblance to the Air sedan, with a horizontally shaped taillamp, and a similar rear bumper. Lucid claims a drag coefficient of 0.24 for the electric SUV, putting it on par with the Tesla Model X and making it one of the most aerodynamically efficient SUVs on the planet.

 

The Gravity gets two screens on the inside

 

On the inside, the Gravity gets two screens. One is a 34-inch curved display positioned above the steering wheel, extending towards the middle of the dashboard. The second on the other hand, is positioned at the centre and acts as the SUV’s infotainment system. Other elements in the interior include a flat-bottom steering wheel, AC vents that extend throughout the dashboard, along with a glass centre console. In terms of features, the Gravity gets a 22-speaker sound system, ambient lighting, and massage function for the seats. The Gravity is offered as a five-seater in its two-row iteration and as a six or seven-seater in the three-row version.

 

The Gravity is offered in five, six and seven-seater configurations

 

On the powertrain front, the Gravity is equipped with a dual motor setup, on an all-wheel-drive platform that produces up to 792 bhp of power. Lucid claims a 0 to 100 kmph time of about 3.67 seconds for the electric SUV, along with a range of 708 km in the high-performance, seven-seater version. The brand also talks about ultra-fast charging times where owners can “add up to 200 miles (322 km) of range in about 15 minutes”.

