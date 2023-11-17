All-New Lucid Gravity Electric SUV Unveiled At LA Auto Show
By Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
17-Nov-23 02:37 PM IST
Highlights
- Marks Lucid’s foray into the SUV segment.
- Has a drag coefficient of 0.24.
- Powered by a dual motor setup, producing up to 792 bhp.
US-based electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors has unveiled its first SUV, the Gravity, at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The first vehicle to be unveiled by the brand after the Air sedan in 2016, this marks its foray into the SUV segment. With a starting price of under $80,000 in the US market, the Gravity will be offered in both two- and three-row seating configurations. Lucid has also stated it will start manufacturing the Gravity SUV by late 2024.
Also Read: Xiaomi SU7 Electric Sedan Exterior Design, Specifications Revealed
Lucid claims a drag coefficient of 0.24 for the SUV
Visually, the Gravity shares some styling cues with the Air sedan, particularly around the fascia. These include a similar front bumper and headlamps. Differences however, become apparent towards the rear end, where the EV has a sleek silhouette, with a glass roof, long rear overhang, sharply angled C-pillar and a rear spoiler. The Gravity’s rear section also holds a resemblance to the Air sedan, with a horizontally shaped taillamp, and a similar rear bumper. Lucid claims a drag coefficient of 0.24 for the electric SUV, putting it on par with the Tesla Model X and making it one of the most aerodynamically efficient SUVs on the planet.
The Gravity gets two screens on the inside
On the inside, the Gravity gets two screens. One is a 34-inch curved display positioned above the steering wheel, extending towards the middle of the dashboard. The second on the other hand, is positioned at the centre and acts as the SUV’s infotainment system. Other elements in the interior include a flat-bottom steering wheel, AC vents that extend throughout the dashboard, along with a glass centre console. In terms of features, the Gravity gets a 22-speaker sound system, ambient lighting, and massage function for the seats. The Gravity is offered as a five-seater in its two-row iteration and as a six or seven-seater in the three-row version.
Also Read: Volvo EM90 Electric MPV Makes Global Debut; Has 116 KWH Battery, Over 700 Km Range
The Gravity is offered in five, six and seven-seater configurations
On the powertrain front, the Gravity is equipped with a dual motor setup, on an all-wheel-drive platform that produces up to 792 bhp of power. Lucid claims a 0 to 100 kmph time of about 3.67 seconds for the electric SUV, along with a range of 708 km in the high-performance, seven-seater version. The brand also talks about ultra-fast charging times where owners can “add up to 200 miles (322 km) of range in about 15 minutes”.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18570 second ago
After recently sharing multiple teasers of a new motorcycle, Honda India has launched the new CB350, a more retro-style version of the modern classic bike.
-18127 second ago
This collaboration allows auto dealers to sell vehicles directly on Amazon's U.S. platform, with Hyundai being the first brand available for online purchase.
-17658 second ago
The all-new model, which will be the second product line from the Bengaluru-based start-up, appears to be notably larger than its 450 series scooters.
-17238 second ago
The fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is likely to make its India debut next year
-16894 second ago
Mahindra has stated that the production ready version of the global Pik-up concept would be released by 2025
-15178 second ago
We rank the top six electric cars and SUVs on sale in India based on their highest claimed range figures as per the WLTP cycle
-13929 second ago
The Langen LightSpeed is a 185 bhp rocket in a 185 kg package, and is the British brand’s second bike, and the firs to be powered by a four-stroke engine.
-4954 second ago
The CB350 is the third model introduced using the 350cc platform featuring retro classic styling
-4465 second ago
CSS will host training rounds across two weekends in January and February 2024
-755 second ago
Popular models such as the Jupiter 125, Ntorq 125, Raider, iQube S, Ronin, Apache RR 310, Apache RTR 310 and recently launched X electric scooter will be introduced to the European market.
3 days ago
While company chief Elon Musk was unable to meet in person due to health reasons, he expressed his honour in having the Indian minister visit Tesla’s manufacturing unit
3 days ago
Valeo will invest in localising the production of these electric powertrains in Pune, Maharashtra near Mahindra’s plant
3 days ago
The first-ever MPV from Volvo is headed to China first, but is also expected to make its way to other markets across the globe.
8 days ago
At the launch of its first product in India, the brand has also confirmed it will soon bring its mid-engine sportscar, the Emira.
8 days ago
Lucid customers will gain access to over 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America.