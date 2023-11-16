Xiaomi SU7 Electric Sedan Exterior Design, Specifications Revealed
Consumer durables giant Xiaomi's first electric vehicle (EV), named the SU7, has been revealed ahead of the model's global debut. Details and images of the smartphone giant’s first electric car were published on the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), China’s website providing many insights into the EV.
Xiaomi looks to have erred on the safer side with the sedan’s design with the SU7 featuring an overall look similar to a fastback sedan. The fascia has little fuss to it with a low-set nose featuring triangular headlamps. A prominent central air intake and small side vents round out the front-end design. Down the sides the SU7 features soft lines and notable flares around the front fender and rear haunches. A closer look reveals what could be a sensor module hidden in the B-pillar suggesting that the car could come with multiple modes of locking and unlocking such as facial recognition or NFC-based tech.
Rear features a full-width tail-lamp design while an active rear spoiler is integrated into the rear deck.
The rear features a raked C-pillar flowing into an integrated spoiler element at the tip of the boot lid. The tail-lamps are edge-to-edge units while the bumper lower down features a faux diffuser look. The rear deck also features a deployable rear spoiler.
The details on the MIIT website suggest that the model measures 4,997 mm long, 1,963 mm wide and 1,455 mm tall and sits on a 3,000 mm wheelbase. To put it in perspective, this puts it a little shy of the current E-class long-wheelbase currently offered in the Indian market.
Hump on the roof suggests the presence of LiDAR tech suggesting advanced autonomous driving capabilities
Coming to the powertrain, the SU7 will come with two drive layouts – rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive. The former will feature a sole 220 kW electric motor powering the rear wheels while the all-wheel drive model will feature an additional electric motor with 275 kW on tap. The sedan is set to be offered with a choice of battery chemistries – LFP and NMC. The LFP pack will be supplied by auto giant BYD while NMC cells will be procured from battery tech firm CATL.
Expect the battery packs to be sizeable as well with the MIIT website saying that the sedan will weigh between 1,980 kg to 2,205 kg (kerb weight).
The interior is yet to be officially revealed though spy images suggest that it will feature a digital-heavy interface with a majority of the in-car controls relegated to a large central touchscreen.
