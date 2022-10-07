Amazon’s Home Delivery Robot Project Killed

  • Home
Amazon has scaled back the Scout autonomous robot after testes revealed that it didn’t meet the demands of its customers.
  • Amazon started the project in 2019 and had a team of 400 people
  • Now it has scaled back the project as it didn’t work
  • Scout is a box shaped autonomous robot which works on electric propulsion

Amazon has always been looking at unique forms of transportation to augment its logistics business. Be it, drones, autonomous cars, electric cars, or aircraft. One of the projects involved an autonomous home delivery robot called “Amazon Scout” and now the e-commerce giant has revealed that it has stopped testing for the project as it realised that project didn’t meet the needs of its customers. 

Amazon is now scaling back the project and it will reorient the employees that worked on the project and position them in other parts of its business. Amazon did say that it didn’t fully kill the project but rather is scaling back the ambition of the project. 

Scout was a fully electric autonomous box that was the size of a cooler which would roll on sidewalks at a walking pace. Amazon started the project in 2019 in Washington and then expanded the tests to Southern California, Georgia and Tennessee. 

