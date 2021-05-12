carandbike logo
Amit Thete Takes Charge Of Sales Operation At Mercedes-Benz India; Pradeep Srinivas Is The New Marketing Head

Amit Thete will be responsible for managing Mercedes-Benz India's Vehicle Preparation Centre (VPC), outbound logistics and dealer stock management, in his new role.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
Amit Thete (Left) and Pradeep Srinivas (Right) have been assigned new roles. expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Amit Thete and Pradeep Srinivas have been assigned new roles.
  • Thete will look after sales operations and vehicle preparation centre.
  • Srinivas is the marketing head and will also look after customer journey.

Mercedes-Benz India has announced an organisational change in its Sales and Marketing function effective from May 17, 2021. The German carmaker has appointed Pradeep Srinivas to take the responsibility of marketing and customer journey function from Amit Thete. After heading the marketing, events and customer journey function, Amit Thete has been appointed to head the sales operations function. Thete will be responsible for managing Mercedes-Benz India's Vehicle Preparation Centre (VPC), outbound logistics and dealer stock management, under his new role.

mercedes benz india warehouse

Amit Thete will be responsible for managing Mercedes-Benz India's Vehicle Preparation Centre (VPC).

Santosh Iyer, Vice President, Sales & Marketing Mercedes-Benz India, said, "Amit has played an important role in showcasing the brand's transition into modern luxury by executing some of the best campaigns, product launches and also by curating highly successful experiential events like Mercedes Trophy and Luxe Drive. He now moves into another crucial function of sales operations that is integral to the overall sales division. We are equally excited to welcome Pradeep into the pure Marketing function after successfully setting- up the e-commerce business and data management for the brand. With his strong domain expertise in data analytics and customer journey mapping, we are confident Pradeep will play a crucial role in managing the upcoming transition foreseen in the marketing function."

rum25ltg

Srinivas will take charge of maketing and customer experience.

The luxury carmaker also mentioned that the new role of Sales Operations will be significant for Mercedes-Benz's future growth and customer centricity. Prior to his new role, Pradeep Srinivas was responsible for e-commerce, data management and systems function in Mercedes-Benz India. He also played a key role in setting up the e-commerce business for Mercedes-Benz India in October 2019 along with mainstreaming in the company's sales process.

