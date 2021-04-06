Apple CEO Tim Cook Hints At Car Project Being Still Alive; Praises Tesla

For those of you who thought that the Apple Car project was over, well there's good news, because Apple's CEO Tim Cook has hinted that the Apple Car might still happen. In an interview released by the New York Times, Cook said that autonomous technology in cars is an ideal match for the company. During a Sway podcast with Kara Swisher, Cook said, "An autonomous car is a robot and so there are a lots of things you can do with autonomy; we will see what Apple does,"

Whether the company will go ahead and build a car though was something that was left unanswered. However, Cook hinted at the fact that Apple is likely building an autonomous driving platform, one that could be used by automakers. In a brief statement, he captured this nuance and said, "We love to integrate hardware, software and services, and find the intersection points of those because we think that's where the magic occurs."

The Apple Car Key was introduced recently on BMW cars

It was recently that Apple snagged a big fish from Porsche - Dr Manfred Harrer, the VP in charge of the Cayenne and chassis development boss and he is likely to be one of the key members who will help push Project Titan and bring it to its logical conclusion.

Cook was all praise for Tesla too, a company which pushes the boundaries and has somewhat become a benchmark both in the EV space as also autonomous technology. He said, "Tesla has done an unbelievable job of not only establishing the lead but keeping the lead for such a long period of time in the electric vehicle space."

We can't wait to find out more from the company because given how much is being said about autonomous driving right now, we are sure, that Apple is making strides in the right direction.

