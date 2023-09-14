Apple and AAA Partner to Bring Satellite-Powered Roadside Assistance to iPhone Users
By Yashraj Singh
2 mins read
14-Sep-23 10:31 AM IST
Highlights
- Apple partners with AAA to introduce satellite-powered Roadside Assistance for iPhone 14 and 15 series buyers.
- Two years of Emergency SOS and Roadside Assistance access come free with new device activation.
- The service allows users to request help for non-emergency car issues via text message when there's no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.
At the recent iPhone 15 launch event held in Cupertino, Apple dropped an exciting announcement for iPhone 14 and 15 series buyers. In a partnership with AAA, the tech giant is introducing a novel satellite-powered Roadside Assistance feature, offering two years of Emergency SOS and Roadside Assistance access for free upon activation.
Also Read: Toyota India Introduces Complimentary Extended Roadside Assistance For Vehicles Sold August 1 Onwards
This innovative Roadside Assistance service, however, is currently exclusive to the United States. It builds upon the Emergency SOS via satellite feature introduced with the iPhone 14. While 911 is reserved for emergencies that require immediate police, fire, or medical attention, the new service allows iPhone users to seek help for those less dire situations like being locked out of their cars, running out of fuel, or having a flat tire.
Also Read: Renault India Commences Nationwide Monsoon Service Camp
How does it work? Imagine you're stranded in an area with no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage, and you face car trouble. With this feature, you can send a text to AAA to request assistance. They'll guide you through a few questions to collect essential details. Once completed, you'll receive instructions on how to maintain a connection with a satellite. This connection enables you to communicate with a AAA agent, who will provide vital information about the status of your request.
This functionality can prove indispensable when encountering issues like a flat tire or a dead battery in a remote location. Upon connecting, a screen will prompt you with relevant questions. Your responses are then transmitted via satellite to AAA, allowing them to dispatch assistance to your precise location.
Also Read: Lexus India Rolls Out New Mobile App For Connected Car Tech
However, it's important to note that the satellite feature necessitates an unobstructed view of the sky. In heavily wooded forests or the depths of underground parking garages, the system may not function as intended.
Furthermore, it's worth mentioning that this service is designed for roadside assistance near accessible roads, so off-road vehicle recovery is not within its scope.
Apple's announcement at the iPhone 15 launch event has sparked interest in how the company plans to handle the cost of Emergency SOS after the initial two years. Currently, the feature is available for devices in their first year.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
You might be interested in
Latest News
Related Articles
-18741 second ago
The Mozilla Foundation study claims that automakers share a considerable amount of personal data with third parties, and this study ranks cars as the worst category of products ever reviewed by Mozilla
-17227 second ago
This edition is restricted to a production run of just 99 units, and all reserved for the European market
-13802 second ago
The 3rd generation KTM 390 Duke is now on sale in India and finds itself amidst two new and capable rivals in the TVS Apache RTR 310 and the Triumph Speed 400. We tell you how the new Duke stacks up against the other two on paper in this specifications comparison.
-9594 second ago
Honda has updated its Connect application with a range of new features
-8991 second ago
The Stealth Mode livery essentially flips the current colour scheme with black playing a more predominant role as compared to orange.
-7789 second ago
First units of the electric SUV-coupe have been delivered in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
-5981 second ago
The all-new Aprilia RS 457 will be unveiled in India on September 20, 2023. We expect the prices of the motorcycle to be announced as well.
-4088 second ago
Hyundai India Delivers 46 Venue Subcompact SUVs To Government Of Maharashtra
27 minutes ago
Gulf Oil has partnered with India Bike Week 2023 for its 10th edition
28 minutes ago
The Nexon EV also gets a sharper design, new features and updates to the electric powertrain.
23 days ago
Toyota is going to offer complimentary RSA for vehicles sold from 1st August onwards.
11 months ago
Apple has built a suite of motion sensors, along with a new dual core accelerometer and gyroscope which can detect car accidents
1 year ago
Apple Inc wants you to start buying gas directly from your car dashboard as early as this fall, when the newest version of its CarPlay software rolls out.
1 year ago
Apple Inc announced it would more deeply integrate its software into the core driving systems of cars, while the iPhone maker rolled out a slew of features for payments and business collaboration and a pair of new laptops.
1 year ago
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.