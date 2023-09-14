Apple and AAA Partner to Bring Satellite-Powered Roadside Assistance to iPhone Users

At the recent iPhone 15 launch event held in Cupertino, Apple dropped an exciting announcement for iPhone 14 and 15 series buyers. In a partnership with AAA, the tech giant is introducing a novel satellite-powered Roadside Assistance feature, offering two years of Emergency SOS and Roadside Assistance access for free upon activation.

This innovative Roadside Assistance service, however, is currently exclusive to the United States. It builds upon the Emergency SOS via satellite feature introduced with the iPhone 14. While 911 is reserved for emergencies that require immediate police, fire, or medical attention, the new service allows iPhone users to seek help for those less dire situations like being locked out of their cars, running out of fuel, or having a flat tire.

How does it work? Imagine you're stranded in an area with no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage, and you face car trouble. With this feature, you can send a text to AAA to request assistance. They'll guide you through a few questions to collect essential details. Once completed, you'll receive instructions on how to maintain a connection with a satellite. This connection enables you to communicate with a AAA agent, who will provide vital information about the status of your request.

This functionality can prove indispensable when encountering issues like a flat tire or a dead battery in a remote location. Upon connecting, a screen will prompt you with relevant questions. Your responses are then transmitted via satellite to AAA, allowing them to dispatch assistance to your precise location.

However, it's important to note that the satellite feature necessitates an unobstructed view of the sky. In heavily wooded forests or the depths of underground parking garages, the system may not function as intended.

Furthermore, it's worth mentioning that this service is designed for roadside assistance near accessible roads, so off-road vehicle recovery is not within its scope.

Apple's announcement at the iPhone 15 launch event has sparked interest in how the company plans to handle the cost of Emergency SOS after the initial two years. Currently, the feature is available for devices in their first year.