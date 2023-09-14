Login

Apple and AAA Partner to Bring Satellite-Powered Roadside Assistance to iPhone Users

This innovative Roadside Assistance service, however, is currently exclusive to the United States.
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

14-Sep-23 10:31 AM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Apple partners with AAA to introduce satellite-powered Roadside Assistance for iPhone 14 and 15 series buyers.
  • Two years of Emergency SOS and Roadside Assistance access come free with new device activation.
  • The service allows users to request help for non-emergency car issues via text message when there's no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

At the recent iPhone 15 launch event held in Cupertino, Apple dropped an exciting announcement for iPhone 14 and 15 series buyers. In a partnership with AAA, the tech giant is introducing a novel satellite-powered Roadside Assistance feature, offering two years of Emergency SOS and Roadside Assistance access for free upon activation.

 

Also Read: Toyota India Introduces Complimentary Extended Roadside Assistance For Vehicles Sold August 1 Onwards

 

This innovative Roadside Assistance service, however, is currently exclusive to the United States. It builds upon the Emergency SOS via satellite feature introduced with the iPhone 14. While 911 is reserved for emergencies that require immediate police, fire, or medical attention, the new service allows iPhone users to seek help for those less dire situations like being locked out of their cars, running out of fuel, or having a flat tire.

 

Also Read: Renault India Commences Nationwide Monsoon Service Camp

How does it work? Imagine you're stranded in an area with no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage, and you face car trouble. With this feature, you can send a text to AAA to request assistance. They'll guide you through a few questions to collect essential details. Once completed, you'll receive instructions on how to maintain a connection with a satellite. This connection enables you to communicate with a AAA agent, who will provide vital information about the status of your request.

 

This functionality can prove indispensable when encountering issues like a flat tire or a dead battery in a remote location. Upon connecting, a screen will prompt you with relevant questions. Your responses are then transmitted via satellite to AAA, allowing them to dispatch assistance to your precise location.

 

Also Read: Lexus India Rolls Out New Mobile App For Connected Car Tech

 

However, it's important to note that the satellite feature necessitates an unobstructed view of the sky. In heavily wooded forests or the depths of underground parking garages, the system may not function as intended. 

 

Furthermore, it's worth mentioning that this service is designed for roadside assistance near accessible roads, so off-road vehicle recovery is not within its scope.

Apple's announcement at the iPhone 15 launch event has sparked interest in how the company plans to handle the cost of Emergency SOS after the initial two years. Currently, the feature is available for devices in their first year.

 

# Apple# Roadside Assistance Service

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
34,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

You might be interested in

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Car Manufacturers Are Bane When It Comes To Personal Data And Privacy, Says Study
Car Manufacturers Are Bane When It Comes To Personal Data And Privacy, Says Study
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-18741 second ago

The Mozilla Foundation study claims that automakers share a considerable amount of personal data with third parties, and this study ranks cars as the worst category of products ever reviewed by Mozilla

Audi Unveils RS e-Tron GT Ice Race Edition: Limited to 99 Units
Audi Unveils RS e-Tron GT Ice Race Edition: Limited to 99 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-17227 second ago

This edition is restricted to a production run of just 99 units, and all reserved for the European market

2024 KTM 390 Duke vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
2024 KTM 390 Duke vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13802 second ago

The 3rd generation KTM 390 Duke is now on sale in India and finds itself amidst two new and capable rivals in the TVS Apache RTR 310 and the Triumph Speed 400. We tell you how the new Duke stacks up against the other two on paper in this specifications comparison.

Honda Cars India Updates Its Connect Application With New Features
Honda Cars India Updates Its Connect Application With New Features
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-9594 second ago

Honda has updated its Connect application with a range of new features

F1: McLaren Unveils “Stealth Mode” Livery For Singapore GP
F1: McLaren Unveils “Stealth Mode” Livery For Singapore GP
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8991 second ago

The Stealth Mode livery essentially flips the current colour scheme with black playing a more predominant role as compared to orange.

Volvo C40 Recharge Deliveries Commence In India
Volvo C40 Recharge Deliveries Commence In India
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-7789 second ago

First units of the electric SUV-coupe have been delivered in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Aprilia RS 457 India Unveil Date Announced
Aprilia RS 457 India Unveil Date Announced
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5981 second ago

The all-new Aprilia RS 457 will be unveiled in India on September 20, 2023. We expect the prices of the motorcycle to be announced as well.

Hyundai Delivers Venue Fleet To Maharashtra Government
Hyundai Delivers Venue Fleet To Maharashtra Government
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-4088 second ago

Hyundai India Delivers 46 Venue Subcompact SUVs To Government Of Maharashtra

India Bike Week Returns to Goa for 2023: Dates Announced
India Bike Week Returns to Goa for 2023: Dates Announced
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

27 minutes ago

Gulf Oil has partnered with India Bike Week 2023 for its 10th edition

Tata Nexon EV Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 14.74 Lakh
Tata Nexon EV Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 14.74 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

28 minutes ago

The Nexon EV also gets a sharper design, new features and updates to the electric powertrain.

Toyota India Introduces Complimentary Extended Roadside Assistance For Vehicles Sold August 1 Onwards
Toyota India Introduces Complimentary Extended Roadside Assistance For Vehicles Sold August 1 Onwards
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

23 days ago

Toyota is going to offer complimentary RSA for vehicles sold from 1st August onwards.

How Car Crash Detection Works On iPhone 14 & Apple Watch Series 8
How Car Crash Detection Works On iPhone 14 & Apple Watch Series 8
c&b icon
By Sahil Gupta
calendar-icon

11 months ago

Apple has built a suite of motion sensors, along with a new dual core accelerometer and gyroscope which can detect car accidents

Apple Eyes Fuel Purchases From Dashboard As It Revs Up Car Software
Apple Eyes Fuel Purchases From Dashboard As It Revs Up Car Software
c&b icon
By Reuters
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Apple Inc wants you to start buying gas directly from your car dashboard as early as this fall, when the newest version of its CarPlay software rolls out.

Apple Dives Deeper Into Autos With Software For Car Dashboard
Apple Dives Deeper Into Autos With Software For Car Dashboard
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Apple Inc announced it would more deeply integrate its software into the core driving systems of cars, while the iPhone maker rolled out a slew of features for payments and business collaboration and a pair of new laptops.

Apple's Next Frontier Is Your Car's Dashboard
Apple's Next Frontier Is Your Car's Dashboard
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple and AAA Partner to Bring Satellite-Powered Roadside Assistance to iPhone Users
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn