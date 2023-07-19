  • Home
Renault India Commences Nationwide Monsoon Service Camp

The service camp will run till July 23rd, 2023 and offer Renault owners a range of discounts and benefits.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
19-Jul-23 11:30 AM IST
Renault lead.jpg
Highlights
  • Renault owners offered complementary vehicle check-up
  • Will be offered discounts on parts, labour and warranty
  • My Renault program customers offered additional discounts and free top wash

Renault India has commenced a nationwide monsoon service program. The initiative, will run till July 23, 2023, with customers being offered a range of discounts and benefits on parts and labour as well as complementary vehicle checkups.

 

Speaking about the initiative, Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Renault India said, “With the Monsoon Camp, we aim to optimize the performance and safety of Renault vehicles during the challenging monsoon season. Through complimentary car check-ups conducted by our skilled technicians, attractive offers, and engaging activities, we strive to create an unforgettable experience for our customers.”

Renault owners can avail of discounts on parts, accessories and labour during the course of the camp.

 

Aside from a complementary vehicle check-up, Renault says car owners will also be able to avail of discounts of up to 10 per cent on selected parts as well as 15 per cent discount on labour. Additionally, certain accessories will be offered with a discount of up to 50 per cent. The company is also offering a 10 per cent discount on its extended warranty and roadside assistance programs.

 

Owners signed up with the My Renault (MYR) program can also avail of additional benefits of up to 5 per cent on parts and accessories, offers on tyres and a complementary top wash.


 

