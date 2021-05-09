carandbike logo
Armoured Vehicle Driver Avoids Cash-In-Transit Heist Attempt In South Africa

The footage shows an attempted cash-in-transit heist as armed robbers fired several shots at the vehicle in South Africa during a high-speed chase.

An armoured vehicle transporting money was attacked by armed robbers in South Africa expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Dashcam video shows an attempted heist by armed robbers in South Africa
  • Multiple shots were fired at the bulletproof security vehicle
  • They were attacked on a highway while transporting money

This dramatic dashcam video of an armoured vehicle is nothing less than an action movie scene. The footage shows an attempted cash-in-transit heist as armed robbers fired several shots at the vehicle in South Africa during a high-speed chase. The driver and his colleague were transporting money in a bulletproof vehicle when unexpectedly gunfire erupted partially shattering the driver-side window. The three-minute video clearly shows the driver and his colleague remained very calm and they did an excellent job by evading the attackers.


The driver swiftly manoeuvred through traffic to escape the heist on the N4 highway in Pretoria. Comprehending the intensity of the attack, Leo Prinsloo driver instructed his colleague Lloyd Mtombeni on the passenger seat to pull out his rifle. He also rammed two cars of the attackers and managed to evade robbers. Later, the driver stops the car and takes the rifle from his colleague, and gets out of the armoured vehicle.

South African Police Service spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo said, "The driver of the CIT vehicle managed to evade the robbers for a while but later stopped in wait for the robbers. The robbers fled without taking any money."

The driver side window of the armoured vehicle partially shattered during an attempted heist

The armoured vehicle driver, Leo Prinsloo, is a former member of the South African Police Service Task Force and teaches courses in self-defence and weapons training at Fortis Pro Active Defence Solutions.

