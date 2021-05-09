Armoured Vehicle Driver Avoids Cash-In-Transit Heist Attempt In South Africa

This dramatic dashcam video of an armoured vehicle is nothing less than an action movie scene. The footage shows an attempted cash-in-transit heist as armed robbers fired several shots at the vehicle in South Africa during a high-speed chase. The driver and his colleague were transporting money in a bulletproof vehicle when unexpectedly gunfire erupted partially shattering the driver-side window. The three-minute video clearly shows the driver and his colleague remained very calm and they did an excellent job by evading the attackers.





The driver swiftly manoeuvred through traffic to escape the heist on the N4 highway in Pretoria. Comprehending the intensity of the attack, Leo Prinsloo driver instructed his colleague Lloyd Mtombeni on the passenger seat to pull out his rifle. He also rammed two cars of the attackers and managed to evade robbers. Later, the driver stops the car and takes the rifle from his colleague, and gets out of the armoured vehicle.

South African Police Service spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo said, "The driver of the CIT vehicle managed to evade the robbers for a while but later stopped in wait for the robbers. The robbers fled without taking any money."

The driver side window of the armoured vehicle partially shattered during an attempted heist

He further said, "The driver of the CIT vehicle managed to evade the robbers for a while but later stopped in wait for the robbers. The robbers fled without taking any money. No arrests have yet been made."

The armoured vehicle driver, Leo Prinsloo, is a former member of the South African Police Service Task Force and teaches courses in self-defence and weapons training at Fortis Pro Active Defence Solutions.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.