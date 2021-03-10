Aston Martin To Have Electric Cars By 2025 

Aston Martin's Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll has revealed that the iconic British carmaker will be making electric vehicles by 2025. The electric vehicles will include a sports car and an SUV, the Canadian revealed to the financial times at the launch of the Aston Martin Cognizant F1 team.

The Aston Martin DBX is its first SUV.

Stroll revealed these battery-powered vehicles will be manufactured at the UK Aston Martin plants in Wales and Gaydon. This comes with the backdrop of a 20 per cent stake by Mercedes Benz which also includes a technological partnership -- though Mercedes will not be sharing technology for this venture. Though Mercedes may provide battery tech for the venture at some point considering Mercedes has just started to deliver its own EVs like the EQC and EQA.

Stroll became the executive chairman of Aston Martin in January 2020 after leading a consortium to take control of the company which struggled after its IPO. Already, Aston Martin is working on a hybrid version of the DBX SUV and it is promising on developing more hybrids by 2023.

The DBX has been tasked with turning around the fortunes of the British carmaker

It already has designed the Rapide-E which once was also rumoured to be the next car for James Bond, but that never happened as the project was nixed. But it is quite feasible that the IP is still with Aston Martin which is being poured into the project.

Aston Martin has been slower than its rivals in its transition towards electrification but its focus is on the premium sports car segment which has players like Ferrari and McLaren who are also yet to fully pivot two electrifications.

