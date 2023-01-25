Astro Motors Bags An Order For 1000 Manual Electric Three-Wheelers From SKS Cleantech

Mumbai-based electric mobility start-up, Astro Motors, has announced receiving a purchase order for 1000 units of its electric three-wheeler from SKS Cleantech. As part of the order, the company will be supplying its manual electric three-wheeler, the Astro Triyaan NAVYA. The company says that already a number of EVs manufactured by Astro Motors are currently undergoing a pilot run across various parts of India by logistics companies like SKS Cleantech and Loadex Supply Chain Solutions. And Triyaan NAVYA is the first production EV that will be despatched by the company.

Talking about the order for 1000 EVs, Vitan Jagada, Founder of Astro Motors, said, “We are elated with the success and response that we are receiving for our three-wheelers. While we see this as just the beginning of the EV market in India, we are already planning to increase our manufacturing capacities. In the ongoing pilot run of Astro Navya, the vehicle has been outperforming most of the three-wheelers in this space and is able to reach the last mile of connectivity. In the near future, we will also be delivering at least 3000 units to these companies, and we are in the final phase of the discussions.”

The Astro Triyaan NAVYA is an L5 segment electric cargo three-wheeler that is powered by a 10.2 kWh battery, which can offer a range of up to 120 km. The top speed of the EV is electronically limited to 50 kmph, and the three-wheeler has a payload capacity of 635 kg.

The company says that its EVs have been tested across different terrains and weather conditions in various parts of India. In fact, the Astro Navya lso the first three-wheeler electric vehicle to scale the world’s highest motorable road at Umling La Pass, located in Ladakh at 19,024 feet above sea level.